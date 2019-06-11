Love Island star Tommy Fury looks unrecognisable in throwback school photos

Tommy Fury's old school pictures have shocked the internet. Picture: ITV

Old school photos of Love island star and Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury have shocked the internet...

Tommy Fury is currently busy getting in an assortment of love triangles in the Love Island villa, and the nation is waiting with baited breath to find out what on earth is going to happen with him and Molly-Mae.

To keep us occupied while we're waiting, someone has unearthed some old school photos of Tyson Fury's brother - and the nobody can quite believe how different he looks.

Tommy caused a stir on social media earlier this week after revealing to his fellow islanders that he didn't know how to make a cup of tea or an omelette.

When Molly-Mae asked him to make her one, he replied: "I know how to make one, don’t worry about it. Go and sit down, I’ll be over in a sec."

He then rushed over to the kettle and told a confused Sherif Lanre: "I don’t know how to make one."

Sherif then replied: "Are you being serious?", to which Tommy said: "But just make it look like I’m doing it yeah?"

One fan tweeted: “It's a shambles that Tommy had no clue how to make a mug of tea! He was beginning to grow on me as well…”

And another added: “Tommy has never cooked an omelette? Who raised this boy?”

