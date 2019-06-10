Molly-Mae caught breaking Love Island rules as she smuggles contraband into the villa

10 June 2019, 09:56

Molly-Mae could be seen holding her toy, Boo Boo, in bed
Molly-Mae could be seen holding her toy, Boo Boo, in bed. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Molly-Mae has already broken a big Love Island rule.

Molly-Mae was the first bombshell to enter the Love Island villa after the first 12 contestants settled into life on the reality TV show.

Molly, who is proving popular with Tommy and Anton, was understandably nervous entering the villa later, but luckily had a comforting keepsake with her to comfort her during the first night in the villa – her cuddly toy, Boo Boo.

However, it turns out the stuffed toy is seen as contraband in the Love Island villa, and by having it, Molly-Mae has broken the rules.

READ MORE: Love Island villas left shocked as Tommy Fury reveals he doesn't know how to make a cup of tea

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling joked that the teddy would be burnt after being confiscated
Love Island narrator Iain Stirling joked that the teddy would be burnt after being confiscated. Picture: ITV

Speaking jokingly during the voice over, Iain Stirling said: “It’s cute, it’s cuddly… and it’s against the rules. So it’s been taken away and burned.”

While we’re sure the stuffed toy was not burned, it’s believed the sweet teddy has been stored safely until Molly-Mae leaves the villa.

Eagle-eyed fans were also divided about Molly bring the toy into the villa.

One fan commented: “Molly-Mae bringing her teddy to the villa .... a girl after my own heart #loveisland.”

Molly-Mae's teddy is believed to have been confiscated
Molly-Mae's teddy is believed to have been confiscated. Picture: ITV

However, another questioned whether it was “childish”.

Another person tweeted: “Is it cute to take a teddy to bed or is it just cringe Molly-Mae? #loveisland.”

While she may not have her toy anymore, Molly-Mae has Tommy to keep her cosy at night.

The pair coupled up during the latest recoupling, leaving Lucie – who Tommy had previously shown interest in – to pursue her romance with Joe.

