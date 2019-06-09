Love Island fans shocked as Tommy Fury admits he doesn't know how to make tea

9 June 2019, 21:51 | Updated: 9 June 2019, 22:07

Love Island's Tommy Fury doesn't know how to make a cup of tea
Love Island's Tommy Fury doesn't know how to make a cup of tea. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves after the boxer, 20, revealed he has no idea how to make a cuppa.

Love Island fans were left choking on their tea tonight when Tommy Fury admitted he has NO IDEA how to make a simple hot drink.

The boxer, 20, asked pal Sherif to knock up a peppermint tea for newcomer Molly-Mae Hague, who he was trying to impress over a special breakfast set uo by show producers.

He muttered to him: "How do you make tea, bro?"

People at home were amazed that the boxer, the younger brother of Tyson, had reached adulthood without ever popping on the kettle.

They were also amazed he had no idea how to make a herbal tea, a concoction that doesn't require milk, just hot water and a mug.

Later Curtis Pritchard showed him how to make a cheese omelette as he continued on his mission to impress bombshell Molly-Mae..

Tommy later took full credit for the brekkie: "I cracked the eggs, I whisked them, I put the cheese in. Curtis just overseen it."

One viewer tweeted: "The man can punch people in the face but can’t make a cup of tea."

Other bemused comments included: 'How can someone seriously not know how to make a cuppa tea"; "He CAN'T MAKE TEA?"; and "Surely that's a joke?"

However, that wasn't the only reason why Tommy was such a hot topic of conversation on Sunday's episode.

He also revealed that the word he uses to impress people is "diagnose", and also threw his very own catchphrase in to the psyche of the nation.

Speaking to Molly-Mae, 20, he said he uses the word "chived" to express when he's annoyed with someone.

It comes days after his former love interest Lucie Donlan tried to make the word "bev" - meaning boyfriend - a thing.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa with the official @LoveIsland: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Yewande kisses Michael

Temperatures are rising! Love Island's Yewande gets her first kiss with Michael!
Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

Callum dumped from villa

Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa
Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it
Curtis and his brother were attacked

What happened to Curtis Pritchard during attack and what has AJ's brother said about the assault?

Trending on Heart

Big Ben's clock tower is under construction.

When will the work on Big Ben be done and how long has the clock tower had scaffolding around it?

Travel

Sunny days mean early morning wake-ups and nap time struggles.

Top tips to keep baby's room dark in summer

Lifestyle

Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line.

Emma Bridgwater is bringing out a range of kettles and toasters to perfectly match your crockery

Lifestyle

Nike is showcasing its athletic wear on plus size mannequins.

Nike praised for using plus-size mannequins in store

Fashion

LVL eyelash lift

How does eyelash lifting work, what is LVL and how long does the treatment last?

Beauty

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities