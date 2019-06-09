Love Island fans shocked as Tommy Fury admits he doesn't know how to make tea

Love Island's Tommy Fury doesn't know how to make a cup of tea. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves after the boxer, 20, revealed he has no idea how to make a cuppa.

Love Island fans were left choking on their tea tonight when Tommy Fury admitted he has NO IDEA how to make a simple hot drink.

The boxer, 20, asked pal Sherif to knock up a peppermint tea for newcomer Molly-Mae Hague, who he was trying to impress over a special breakfast set uo by show producers.

He muttered to him: "How do you make tea, bro?"

People at home were amazed that the boxer, the younger brother of Tyson, had reached adulthood without ever popping on the kettle.

They were also amazed he had no idea how to make a herbal tea, a concoction that doesn't require milk, just hot water and a mug.

Later Curtis Pritchard showed him how to make a cheese omelette as he continued on his mission to impress bombshell Molly-Mae..

Tommy later took full credit for the brekkie: "I cracked the eggs, I whisked them, I put the cheese in. Curtis just overseen it."

One viewer tweeted: "The man can punch people in the face but can’t make a cup of tea."

Other bemused comments included: 'How can someone seriously not know how to make a cuppa tea"; "He CAN'T MAKE TEA?"; and "Surely that's a joke?"

Tommy don’t know how to make a SIMPLE TEA!! 🤕🤦🏾‍♀️ #loveisland — Miss African Queen🌹✨ (@Merveille_love) June 9, 2019

Sorry I’m still stunned that Tommy can’t make a cup of tea... #loveisland — River. (@_tdoso) June 9, 2019

“Tommy do you know how to make a tea?”#loveisland pic.twitter.com/Al2v8UFiDr — WBD (@Will_Burtxn) June 9, 2019

Tommy not knowing how to make a cup of tea. Whole of uk #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wFRy26nw67 — Em thfc (@emmaaaa1986) June 9, 2019

Tommy doesn’t know how to make tea?! Hot water and tea bag?! Nah being a mummy’s boy is a disease #loveisland — Julzabz (@julzabz10) June 9, 2019

However, that wasn't the only reason why Tommy was such a hot topic of conversation on Sunday's episode.

He also revealed that the word he uses to impress people is "diagnose", and also threw his very own catchphrase in to the psyche of the nation.

Speaking to Molly-Mae, 20, he said he uses the word "chived" to express when he's annoyed with someone.

It comes days after his former love interest Lucie Donlan tried to make the word "bev" - meaning boyfriend - a thing.

