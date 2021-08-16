Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces pregnancy with adorable family picture

Dani Harmer has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/BBC/Alamy

Dani Harmer is expecting her second baby with her boyfriend Simon Brough.

A congratulations is in order for Dani Harmer, as she's just announced she's pregnant with her second baby.

The Tracy Beaker star, 32, took to Instagram to announce the wonderful news, sharing a photo of herself, her boyfrien Simon Brough, as well as their five-year-old daughter holding baby scans.

Alongside the adorable snap, she wrote: "Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

"Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022."

Dani has been with Simon since 2015, and they welcomed their daughter Averie-Belle in 2016.

The actress shot to fame in 2002 when she was cast as the title character in CBBC show The Story of Tracy Beaker, which was based on the novels by Jacqueline Wilson.

Dani starred in My Mum Tracy Beaker in February. Picture: BBC

She reprised her role earlier this year in the reboot My Mum Tracy Beaker, which documented a now-adult Tracy's life as a single mum.

Speaking about the role at the time, Dani said: "Being a mother myself I know how much it changes you so I'm looking forward to seeing how it's changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty strong female lead that people know and love."