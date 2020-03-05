Who is Tyson Fury’s wife Paris, how many children does he have, and what is his net worth?

Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury and his family. Picture: PA/Instagram

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King returns to ITV for its third and final episode tonight.

The Tyson Fury documentary concludes on ITV tonight (Thursday 5 March), and the three-part series gave viewers an unprecedented insight into the life of the boxer.

It was filmed over seven months, and explored his career and family life in the build up to the Wilder rematch.

Read more: When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix and how can I watch it in the UK?

The series also explored his mental health problems, such as his wife Paris mentioning in the second episode that his night out boozing in Vegas after his win against Tom Schwartz reminded her of his drinking during his period of depression.

Who is Tyson Fury's wife Paris?

Tyson and Paris met at the wedding of a mutual friend 15 years ago when she was 15. They then met again at Paris' 16th birthday and began dating.

Like Tyson, she was also raised in a traditional traveller family - but she grew up in Doncaster, and Tyson in Manchester.

The couple got married in 2008 in front of more than 300 guests, and Paris previously opened up about their decision not to sleep together until their wedding night.

She said: "Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house."

Tyson previously likened boxing to marriage, saying: "Boxing is like a marriage - you have to work at it. You do fall in and out of love.

"But I have spiced it back up again, bought her some sexy lingerie and we are back at it, better than ever."

How many children does Tyson Fury have and what are their names?

Tyson and Paris have five children - two girls and three boys. The boys are called Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

The girls are called Venezuela and Valencia Amber.

Tyson previously opened up about being a hands-on dad when he's not away travelling, saying: “I do the night feeds, change the nappies, get them up and fed and washed and dressed and ready for school every day.”

What is Tyson Fury's net worth?

The Sun reports that Tyson Fury's net worth in 2020 is around £100 million.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King concludes tonight at 9PM on ITV.