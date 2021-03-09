Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock dies aged 89

Trevor Peacock has sadly died aged 89. Picture: PA/BBC/Dawn French/Twitter

By Polly Foreman

Trevor Peacock played Jim Trott in the beloved BBC sitcom.

Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock has sadly passed away aged 89, his family have confirmed.

Trevor, who played Jim Trott in the BBC sitcom, died of a dementia-related illness.





Trevor Peacock's family confirmed he died of a dementia-related illness. Picture: PA

His family released a statement saying: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of 8 March from a dementia-related illness."

Peacock starred alongside Dawn French in the Vicar of Dibley, which first aired in 1994.

He was known and loved for playing Jim Trott, a member of the Parish Council whose catchphrase was "no, no, no".

Dawn French has paid tribute to her co-star, sharing a photo of the two of them captioned: "Night Trev. I love you."

💔 Night Trev. I love you. pic.twitter.com/17sXcpVDhI — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) March 9, 2021

Peacock appeared in a number of other British TV shows, including EastEnders and Jonathan Creek.

Trevor Peacock (left) starred as Jim Trott in The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Getty

He was last seen on TV in 2015, when he appeared on the Comic Relief special of The Vicar of Dibley.

Peacock was born in north London in 1931, and began his TV career in the 1960s in the ITV Television Playhouse, Comedy Playhouse and The Wednesday Play.

Our thoughts are with Trevor's family and friends.