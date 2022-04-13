Victoria Beckham shares photos of celeb pals at Brooklyn's wedding

13 April 2022, 08:34

Victoria Beckham has shared some photos from Brooklyn's wedding
Victoria Beckham has shared some photos from Brooklyn's wedding. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz took place in Miami over the weekend.

Victoria Beckham has shared glimpse into her son Brooklyn's wedding, posting a selection of photos of the celebrity guests she dressed for the occasion.

Brooklyn, 23, who she shares with husband David Beckham, 46, got married to Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish ceremony at her family's Miami mansion on Saturday.

Designer Victoria, 47, dressed a number of her celeb pals for the occasion, including Eva Longoria, 47, and her son Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, 19.

Eva Longoria was among the celeb guests at the wedding
Eva Longoria was among the celeb guests at the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Alongside the pics, she wrote: "Beautiful weekend celebrating @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham 💕 so proud to have dressed some of my favourite ladies and best friends for the occasion 💕".

She also dressed Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan
She also dressed Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn announced earlier this week that he would be taking his new wife's name.

The aspiring chef later confirmed that he had taken Nicola's name, posting a photo of them together captioned: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

