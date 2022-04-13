Victoria Beckham shares photos of celeb pals at Brooklyn's wedding
13 April 2022, 08:34
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz took place in Miami over the weekend.
Victoria Beckham has shared glimpse into her son Brooklyn's wedding, posting a selection of photos of the celebrity guests she dressed for the occasion.
Brooklyn, 23, who she shares with husband David Beckham, 46, got married to Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish ceremony at her family's Miami mansion on Saturday.
Designer Victoria, 47, dressed a number of her celeb pals for the occasion, including Eva Longoria, 47, and her son Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, 19.
Alongside the pics, she wrote: "Beautiful weekend celebrating @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham 💕 so proud to have dressed some of my favourite ladies and best friends for the occasion 💕".
Brooklyn announced earlier this week that he would be taking his new wife's name.
The aspiring chef later confirmed that he had taken Nicola's name, posting a photo of them together captioned: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”
Brooklyn also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.