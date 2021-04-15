Vinnie Jones remembers late wife in heartfelt tribute two years after her death

Vinnie Jones has shared a tribute to his late wife. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

Vinnie Jones has paid tribute to his wife on her birthday.

Vinnie Jones has shared a tribute to his late wife Tanya Jones to mark what would have been her 55th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer shared three images of Tanya, one of which was taken on their wedding day.

He simply wrote alongside them: "A happy birthday to a beautiful girl."

56-year-old Vinnie’s friends and followers were quick to support him, with Wayne Bridge, Jamie Redknapp and Dennis Wise all commenting with hearts.

The heartfelt post comes almost two years after Tanya passed away in July 2019 following a battle with cancer.

Tanya had been treated for cervical cancer twice and she later was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, which is a serious form of skin cancer.

Vinnie and Tanya were married for 27 years and they share two children; Kaley Jay Terry and Aaron Elliston Jones.

While Kaley is Tanya’s child from her first marriage with footballer Steve Terry, Vinnie went on to adopt her.

Since his wife’s tragic death, Vinnie has written a book about his loss, which was released last year titled Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya.

Vinnie Jones lost his wife Tanya to cancer in 2019. Picture: PA Images

Vinnie also revealed that he is still getting used to spending more time by himself.

He previously told Good Morning Britain viewers: "Keeping busy I think that’s the first thing, you’ve gotta get it out there for other guys that are struggling.

“I didn’t even see that coming but whenever you think you’ve got a problem there’s always some bigger problems.

“I get up at 5.30am and I’m straight at it and I crash through the day.”

Speaking to the Express, the star later explained: "At the farm there's plenty to do.

"So I don't have to be around people and there's still plenty to do, so I've got my 4x4, my Polaris, my Land Rover, doing something."

He added: "So I can be on my own for long periods, which it never used to be like that.

“But since losing Tans, it's become a little bit of the norm for me. At least I can get out in the countryside."

