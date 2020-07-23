Heart's Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome baby daughter

Vogue Williams has given birth! Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their second baby - and announced the news on Instagram.

Vogue Williams has announced that she and husband Spencer Matthews have welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

Taking to Instagram, Heart's very own Vogue revealed that she gave birth last night, writing: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕".

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Vogue said: : "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

And Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one."

The parents haven't yet revealed what the little girl's name is, but Vogue did previously reveal that they came to a decision 'quite early on'.

She previously told Hello!: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name."

"I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name."

The couple are already parents to Theodore, who was born in September 2018.

Vogue has been praised for speaking candidly about motherhood, and earlier this year opened up to her fans about the struggles of parenting.

She wrote: "I absolutely love being a mom but T hasn’t been sleeping the best, hasn’t been feeling the best and is a lot whingier than usual resulting in us being exhausted.

"I think I forget what it feels like not to be tired. I always get asked how I do it all because it must seem that way on insta but honestly some weeks are like this.

"I don’t think any of us ever do it all perfectly and that’s fine too... roll on 7pm so I can go to bed".

