What is Naughty Boy's real name?

21 November 2021, 17:30

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021
Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Alamy/ITV

What is Naughty Boy called? Here's everything we know about the I'm A Celeb star's name...

I’m A Celebrity is back for another year, which means we get to see Ant and Dec dish out some truly horrific Bushtucker Trials.

And one man set to take on the challenge is international music producer Naughty Boy.

The star said he is excited for the public to get to know the ‘real him’ away from his jet set lifestyle.

Naughty Boy's real name is Shahid Khan
Naughty Boy's real name is Shahid Khan. Picture: ITV

So, what is Naughty Boy’s real name and where does his stage name come from?

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Naughty Boy’s real name is Shahid Khan and he grew up in Watford, Hertfordshire.

His parents are from Pakistan and says he grew up listening to Pakistani music and watching Pakistani films.

Shahid was studying Business and Marketing at London Guildhall University, but dropped out and started an array of part-time jobs.

His first big break in the music industry came in 2009 when he co-wrote and produced Chipmunk's hit single ‘Diamond Rings’, featuring Emeli Sandé.

Naughty Boy is starring on I'm A celeb
Naughty Boy is starring on I'm A celeb. Picture: Alamy

Since then, Naught Boy has worked with some huge artists including Sam Smith and Beyoncé.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to about joining the I’m A Celeb line up, he Shahid admitted: “I am most looking forward to learning about myself.

“I don’t know what people in the music industry will think about me being in the Castle but having a break from everything is something I think everyone should have and do once a year.

"I love my friends and family, but I think it is good to have a break and time out.”

There is also a very poignant reason he has decided to take part, for his mum Zahids, 67, who was diagnosed with dementia and he is now an ambassador for charity Dementia UK.

Speaking ahead of the show's launch, Naughty Boy said: “I think it is important for people like myself to create awareness about it,” the hit music producer explains.

“Dementia UK needs constant funding, and I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the Castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time.

"Mum hasn’t been very well, and it is going to be difficult for me being away. But that said, I think the break will be good for both of us.”

