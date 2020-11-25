Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's maroon skirt and jumper

Where is Holly's outfit from today? Picture: Instagram/All Saints

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gorgeous matching ensemble on today's This Morning (Wednesday 25 November).

Holly Willoughby has posted her latest This Morning outfit, revealing a stunning maroon ensemble on Instagram.

The presenter, 38, looked very autumnal in the outfit - which she's wearing for Wednesday 25 November's episode.

She posted a photo captioned: "Morning Wednesday... see you on @thismorning at 10am where we’ll be talking to the family behind the new @catsprotection Christmas campaign... what a lovely story with a very important message..."

Holly revealed that her jumper is from Ted Baker, while her skirt is from All Saints.

ANI SKIRT - £90.30 - All Saints

Holly's skirt is from All Saints. Picture: All Saints

You can get a similar jumper to Holly's from the Ted Baker website:

AMBHER Extravagant bow jumper - £69 - Ted Baker

You can buy a similar top to Holly's on the Ted Baker website. Picture: Ted Baker

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.

'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”