Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?

What happened with Christine and Paddy McGuinness and why have they broken up?

Christine McGuinness announced the shock news that she and Paddy have split after 15 years together.

The pair share three children Penelope, Felicity and Leo together and married more than a decade ago.

But why did Paddy and Christine split and are they still living together? Here’s what we know…

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine, 34, and husband Paddy, 48, revealed the news in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

They wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

The joint statement continued: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We'll be making no further comment."

They added: "Loads of love. Paddy & Christine."

Despite the split, the couple continue to live in the same house together.

Just hours before the statement was released, Paddy posted a photo of him and Christine on a trip to Centre Parcs.

This comes after Christine insisted everything was okay between her and the Top Gear host, saying: "We’re really good, honestly."

Speaking to OK! magazine, Christine said: "We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, 'Wow, you know, we’ve done alright!'

"I first met Paddy 14 years ago and now we’ve got three gorgeous kids, we’ve been married for 11 years, we’re both busier than ever, but doing really great stuff.

"I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints."