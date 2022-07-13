Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Christine McGuinness has said her marriage to Paddy is ‘not always going to be plain-sailing’ in an honest interview.

Christine McGuinnes has opened up about her marriage to Paddy, saying the pair have their ‘ups and downs’.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning with host Carol Vorderman, Christine, 34, explained the pair have gone through tough times in their 15-year relationship.

“I think marriages just go through ups and downs anyway,” she told Carol.

“I think all marriages - especially long ones like ours - it's not always going to be plain sailing but we're trying to deal with things as privately as possible.”

Christine McGuiness appeared on Lorraine this week. Picture: ITV

Christine and Paddy, 48, are parents to three children, Felicity Rose, three, and twins Leo Joseph and Penelope Patricia, six.

The star added: “We just want to be there to support the children and have an amazing summer.

“We're going away on a family holiday next week and we're really excited. They're always going to be our focus.”

This comes after Christine revealed she was “feeling really quite raw and all over the place” after struggling in her marriage.

She told The Sun: “You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him.”

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have been married for over 10 years. Picture: Instagram

She added: “I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It’s just – we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna [sic] have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

The couple got married back in 2011 after meeting through a mutual friend.

Opening up about the moment she first saw her husband, Christine previously told Liverpool Echo: “We had a mutual friend there who introduced us but I can’t say I was starstruck – I’d never seen him on anything.

“I knew who Peter Kay was, obviously, and I’d heard of Max & Paddy, but I’d didn’t realise it was him. He made me laugh, though, he is quite a charmer and we just clicked.”