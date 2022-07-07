Christine McGuinness breaks silence on Paddy 'split' rumours

7 July 2022, 11:13

Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness
Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness. Picture: Instagram/Christine McGuinness

Christine has responded to rumours that she has split from her husband Paddy McGuinness.

Christine McGuinness has spoken out on claims that her 11 year marriage to Paddy McGuinness is 'on the rocks'.

The 34-year-old mum-of-three has insisted that everything is okay between her and the 48-year-old Top Gear host, saying: "We’re really good, honestly."

Speaking to OK! magazine, Christine added: "We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, 'Wow, you know, we’ve done alright!'

"I first met Paddy 14 years ago and now we’ve got three gorgeous kids, we’ve been married for 11 years, we’re both busier than ever, but doing really great stuff.

Christine has denied that she and Paddy have split
Christine has denied that she and Paddy have split. Picture: Instagram/Christine McGuinness

"I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints."

Christine and Paddy share three kids together twins Penelope and Leo, both nine, and six-year-old Felicity. She went on to praise her husband's parenting skills, adding: "He’s got a really strong bond with all of the children and he’s more hands-on now than ever before.

"He used to struggle to switch off from work when he came home and would be in his office writing or whatever.

"But now he can see the kids are getting older and how fast time flies. So when he’s at home, he makes it all about the kids. We’ve all grown as a family and it’s lovely."

