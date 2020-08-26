Why did Louise and Jamie Redknapp break up?

Jamie and Louise Redknapp split two years ago. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

When did Jamie and Louise Redknapp divorce and what have they said about it?

Jamie and Louise Redknapp shocked the nation when they unexpectedly split in 2017.

The pair were married for 19 years and went on to have two sons together before the breakdown of their relationship.

But why did Jamie and Louise split? And what have they said about the break up? Here’s what we know…

When did Louise and Jamie Redknapp get married?

Jamie, 47, and Louise, 45, got engaged and married in June 1998 while on holiday in Bermuda.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp were married for 19 years. Picture: PA Images

The ceremony was described as ‘private and small’, with neither wanting a big, glitzy wedding.

Louise was 23 at the time, while Jamie was 25. They have since gone on to have two sons together, Charley, 16, and Beau, 11.

Why did Louise and Jamie Redknapp divorce?

In April 2017, reports suggested the couple were facing marriage problems, with many blaming the infamous ‘Strictly Come Dancing curse’ after Louise’s time on the show.

The star had an extremely busy schedule while appearing on the BBC One show in 2016 and she was away from home a lot.

It wasn’t until October 2017 that Louise confirmed the split and said Strictly had made her rethink her life as a mum and wife.

In an interview with Stella magazine, she openly admitted to feeling like a Stepford Wife and wanted to kick start her career.

When quizzed about the breakdown of her marriage by This Morning host Eamonn Holmes, she also said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times.

"My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much of it as private as possible and loving them and putting them first and that’s what we're focusing on."

In December 2017 Louise filed for a Decree Nisi, officially ending their marriage and they were officially divorced by January 2018.

Are Louise and Jamie Redknapp getting back together?

There were reports in March last year that the couple were ‘getting close again’ and spending more time together.

However, now Jamie has seemingly moved on and is said to be dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

The football star has also unfollowed his ex-wife on Instagram.

