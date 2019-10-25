Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split

25 October 2019, 12:25

Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time
Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Louise Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp divorced in January 2018, and now the former Eternal member has opened up about what happened.

Louise Redknapp was grilled over ex husband Jamie Redknapp this week on This Morning as she appeared on the show to chat to Richard and Judy about her new album.

The singer and TV personalist, 44, is releasing a new album after years away from the music scene, called Heavy Love.

READ MORE: Jamie Redknapp spotted with 'Louise Redknapp lookalike' after ex-wife speaks on 'tough divorce'

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, guest hosts Richard and Judy got onto the subject of her divorce from Jamie Redknapp after 20 years of marriage.

Louise Redknapp divorced Jamie in January 2018
Louise Redknapp divorced Jamie in January 2018. Picture: ITV

Asking Louise about what happened, Richard bluntly asked: “What went wrong?”, to which Louise replied: “I wish I knew.”

Louise added that it was a “sad time”, and that having a family made it “massive”.

The couple married in 1998
The couple married in 1998. Picture: PA

Speaking about Strictly Come Dancing, which many people believed was the catalyst that ended the couple’s relationship, Louise said: “Strictly reminded me – which is not Jamie’s fault – things that happen in a marriage are far deeper than a TV programme.

READ MORE: Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

“It reminded me of how much I love performing. And my kids see that now, and they say ‘it’s been a tough time, but it’s nice to hear you singing a long in the car to your music’.”

Louise said that she "doesn&squot;t know" what went wrong with her marriage
Louise said that she "doesn't know" what went wrong with her marriage. Picture: PA

Louise and Jamie married in June 1998, and during their relationship welcomed two children – Charley, who is now 13, and Beau, who is nine.

It was first reported the couple were on the rocks in mid 2017, but was later confirmed around September they had split.

The pair officially divorced in January 2018, ending – what many people believed – was the perfect marriage.

During their separation, Louise appeared on This Morning, where she explained: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times.

"My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much of it as private as possible and loving them and putting them first and that’s what we're focusing on."

