Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

Harry Redknapp has revealed he doesn't give son Jamie love life advice.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart London Breakfast, the I'm A Celeb winner explained that he hasn't given his 45-year-old son any guidance about women or dating since he split from the Eternal singer in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie asked: "How is he [Jamie] adapting to life as a single guy? How’s he finding that?"

Harry laughed: "I dunno. I’ll leave it to his mum. She asks him them questions I don’t get involved."

Jamie probed: "Do you not have like relationship advice between the two of you?"

Harry then added that he just doesn't want to get involved.

He said: "I sort of try to avoid it. I just let him get on with it. What can I do now you know?

"I know he talks to his mum about things. I say, 'what is he up to, anything?' “'No'.

"She won’t tell me."

Harry then added that he still has a good relationship with his former daughter-in-law, 44, and would happily go to watch her performing in the 9 to 5 musical with Amber Davies.

He said: "I mean I love Lou and I was sad when it all went wrong. I really was.

"I mean me and Sandra absolutely loved her and her mum is still great – she knows Sandra talks to her mum all the time, Lynne – she’s lovely.

"So yeah it was sad, but that’s life innit.

"What can you do? These things happen don’t they?"