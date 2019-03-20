Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

20 March 2019, 07:52 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 07:54

Harry Redknapp hasn't given son Jamie any love life advice since his divorce
Harry Redknapp hasn't given son Jamie any love life advice since his divorce. Picture: HEART / Getty

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The I'm A Celeb winner revealed he was upset when his son split from wife Louise in July 2017 - but will be watching her perform in the new 9 to 5 musical.

Harry Redknapp has revealed he doesn't give son Jamie love life advice.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart London Breakfast, the I'm A Celeb winner explained that he hasn't given his 45-year-old son any guidance about women or dating since he split from the Eternal singer in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie asked: "How is he [Jamie] adapting to life as a single guy? How’s he finding that?"

Read more: Inside Harry and Sandra Redknapp's fairytale relationship and marriage

Jamie and Louise pictured in 2016, a year before their split
Jamie and Louise pictured in 2016, a year before their split. Picture: Getty

Harry laughed: "I dunno. I’ll leave it to his mum. She asks him them questions I don’t get involved."

Jamie probed: "Do you not have like relationship advice between the two of you?"

Harry then added that he just doesn't want to get involved.

Read more: Louise Redknapp speaks out about life as a single mum

He said: "I sort of try to avoid it. I just let him get on with it. What can I do now you know?

"I know he talks to his mum about things. I say, 'what is he up to, anything?' “'No'.

"She won’t tell me."

Read more: Harry Redknapp breaks down as he speaks about wife Sandra

Harry and his beloved wife Sandra pictured at their nephew Frank Lampard's wedding
Harry and his beloved wife Sandra pictured at their nephew Frank Lampard's wedding. Picture: Getty

Harry then added that he still has a good relationship with his former daughter-in-law, 44, and would happily go to watch her performing in the 9 to 5 musical with Amber Davies.

He said: "I mean I love Lou and I was sad when it all went wrong. I really was.

"I mean me and Sandra absolutely loved her and her mum is still great – she knows Sandra talks to her mum all the time, Lynne – she’s lovely.

"So yeah it was sad, but that’s life innit.

"What can you do? These things happen don’t they?"

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale
Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Sophie Gradon boyfriend

Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge
Frozen to open on the West End

Frozen musical to open in London’s West End next year

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt Asset 1

Who is Scarlett Moffatt? Gogglebox star's boyfriend, net worth and weight loss journey revealed

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair

Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog

Celebrities

scarlott mofett net worth

Scarlett Moffatt net worth: I'm A Celeb winnings and earnings reavealed