Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra's relationship so far: From their wedding to their children

Harry and Sandra Redknapp have shared some amazing experiences together. Picture: PA

I'm A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp spoke fondly of his wife Sandra while in the jungle - but how did they meet, when did they get married and how many children do they have?

Harry Redknapp clearly missed his wife Sandra while cooped up on Croc Creek on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, speaking fondly of his other half throughout last year's series.

More recently, Harry broke down in tears on The Jonathan Ross Show while discussing Sandra.

How did Harry and his wife Sandra meet?

Harry revealed the story of how his romance began to camp mate John Barrowman while in the jungle and the entire viewing public probably said 'aww' at once.

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra attend Frank Lampard Jr and Christine Bleakley's wedding. Picture: Getty

He told John about how he went to his local pub in Stratford called the Two Puddings and saw Sandra and her friend 'dancing around their handbags'.

He said: “Me and my mate Macca, he was a goal keeper for West Ham saw these two lovely girls and I said to Macca shall we have a dance with those two.

They have been together ever since that night when they first met and have now been happily married for 54 years.

When did Harry and his wife Sandra get married?

Harry Redknapp married his wife Sandra on 30th June 1967.

They tied the knot at Barking Abbey Church in East London and followed the service with cake and sandwiches at the local social club.

How many children do Harry and Sandra have?

Harry and Sandra have two sons, Jamie Redknapp and Mark Redknapp.

Jamie, 45, is the more famous of the two brothers and had a successful football career playing for teams such as Liverpool.

He was also married to Eternal singer Louise Redknapp for 19-years but their marriage ended in 2017 - they have two children, Charley and Beau.