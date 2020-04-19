Will Mellor tearfully announces his 'hero' dad has died in heartbreaking Twitter video

The actor admitted he was struggling following the death of his father. . Picture: Twitter / Will Mellor

The Two Pints Of Lager star, 44, revealed the devastating news on social media and admitted it was the 'worst week of his life'.

Will Mellor has taken to social media to announce the death of his father, branding him a "hero" in a heart-wrenching video tribute online.

The Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star, 44, posted an emotional film on Twitter yesterday afternoon explaining his beloved dad had passed away just three days earlier.

Revealing the devastating news to friends and fans, the British actor wrote alongside a tearful clip of himself: "Worst week of my life."

During the somber message, he admitted he was struggling to decide whether or not he should update people online, saying: "I’ve been going over and over in my head, whether I should even do this video. It seems right."

Worst week of my life. pic.twitter.com/Qpo9BlI5b4 — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) April 18, 2020

Will continued: "My dad passed away three days ago. There’s a lot of people out there, I haven’t got their number [so] I can’t let them know.

"They’ve probably met my dad, I’ve been everywhere with him, we went everywhere together. That’s how close we was.

"It’s just the hardest time. It’s horrendous. What do you do when you lose your hero?"

Struggling to hold back his sobs, he added: "I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there.

"I just want you to know I feel your pain. We’ve just got to try and stick together and get through it. Try and remember the good times.

"If you think about my dad, remember the good times. That’s what I’m going to do, and we’ll get through this. That’s it."

Will's celebrity pals immediately flocked to his Twitter post to share their heartfelt condolences with the heartbroken star.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid was among the first of his famous friends to pay her respects, writing: "So so sorry Will. Love to you and your family."

Sports journalist Dan Walker added: "Dear me. So sorry Will. Horrible news."

While I'm A Celeb star Emily Atack replied: "Oh my god Will. Sending all the love in the world to you. I’m so so sorry."

The actor has since thanked his followers for their lovely comments, tweeting: "Twitter can get a bad rep at times but today I’m completely overwhelmed by the messages of support I’ve received!! It really means a lot to me and my family. Thank you!!"

Although the cause of death is not know, Will has confirmed that his dad didn't lose his life to coronavirus, writing: "Btw is wasn't #Covid_19."