Mystery surrounds Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding as ex-boyfriend reveals she's 'gone in to hiding'

18 April 2020, 11:14

Sarah's ex says she regretted her time in Girls Aloud
Sarah's ex says she regretted her time in Girls Aloud. Picture: Getty

Ex-boyfriend Chad Johnson also said the Girls Aloud star 'blew up' when he followed her former bandmates on Twitter.

Sarah Harding met and started dating Chad, who's from the US, in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017. They broke up shortly after the show ended due to the challenges of a long distance relationship.

Dating the Girls Aloud star came up when Chad had been answering questions during an Instagram Live, which he later deleted.

Sarah and Chad met filming Celebrity Big Brother.
Sarah and Chad met filming Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

"Do I still talk to Sarah Harding? No, no one talks to Sarah Harding," he answered, according to The Sun.

He then added: "I don't know where she went. She went off the grid."

Girls Aloud, in 2005, early in their career.
Girls Aloud, in 2005, early in their career. Picture: Getty

Sarah has moved out of the spotlight, and even away from social media. Her Twitter account reads: "Taking a timeout."

Chad told The Sun she regretted her time in Girls Aloud, which broke up in 2013 after 10 years together. He said, "it seemed she felt she'd partied so much she'd missed out on a lot of being in the moment."

Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud perform on their 'Ten - The Hits Tour' at The O2 Arena in March 2013.
Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud perform on their 'Ten - The Hits Tour' at The O2 Arena in March 2013. Picture: Getty

"I know she wasn't very happy with the other girls. I followed some of the others on Twitter and she blew up at one point."

