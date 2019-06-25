X Factor's Scarlett Lee 'marries' fiancé in Barbie style dress... but later claims it was her nephew's big day

Scarlett seemed to admit she married her fiancé in this bright pink dress - but later admitted it was a mistake. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer has been with her partner for four years and they seem inseparable.

X factor finalist Scarlett Lee sparked marriage rumours among fans after she mistakenly posted on her Instagram story.

The singer has been with her fiancé, Nathan Shaw for a whopping four years so the post certainly raised some eyebrows.

Scarlett seemed to give away that she'd married way earlier than her set wedding date. Picture: Instagram

Answering a fan, Scarlett, 21, said that she had married in the bright pink dress she was spotted wearing in pictures.

The question "did u get married in that pink dress" was asked via the Instagram 'ask me anything' feature, and the singer replied with a picture of her in the bubblegum-pink dress and "I did" as the caption, as well as tagging the dressmaker, Agata Nicole.

However, it turns out that the Barbie-style dress was worn by Scarlett to her nephew's wedding.

Nathan, Scarlett's partner of many years proposed to the ITV star back in January of this year, and did so in a graveyard, next to her late grandparents as he knew how much she would want them to be there.

The X factor star and long-term beau Nathan are engaged to be married later this year. Picture: Instagram

With four months to go 'til the wedding, fans were confused to see Scarlett's Instagram post which made it seem like she was already wed.

However, as soon as she understood the confusion, she hopped back on her social media sites to set the record straight and retract her statement.

She snapped a selfie and captioned it: "Who's the dumb person who said I did instead of I did get it made ...MEEE."

Read more: X Factor's Scarlett Lee rushed to hospital after saving family from burning caravan

Scarlett retracted her statement about getting married as soon as she'd noticed what she said. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett's actual wedding is set to take place later this year, and it'll be a huge affair.

She'll have a whopping 14 bridesmaids, nine of them being her young cousins, and she'll have a gigantic 350 daytime guests with an additional 50 in the evening.

The star has signed a magazine deal so will have a tunnel around the venue to prevent paparazzi from taking pictures of her and the family as they make their way inside.