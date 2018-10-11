Channing Tatum has been dating Jessie J after split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly been dating . Picture: getty

According to US Weekly, the Magic Mike actor and the Price Tag hitmaker have been dating for a few months.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J could be the next big Hollywood couple, if reports by US Weekly are to be believed.

The Magic Mike star has reportedly been spotted at The Price Tag singer's concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City, before eagle eye fans claimed to have spotted the pair at a mini golf course.

While the reports may come as a shock for some, an insider told People on Tuesday that their relationship is "new, casual and they're having fun together."

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split after 10 years of marriage . Picture: Getty

It's not clear just how Channing and Jessie met, however she does bear a striking resemblance to the actor's ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he split with earlier this year.

Its been six months since Jenna and Channing announced they would be splitting after 10 years of marriage after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006.

The couple, who have five-year-old daughter Everly together, said in a statement on Instagram: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."