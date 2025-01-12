Chelsee Healey facts: Dancing on Ice and Hollyoaks star's age, partner, children and career explained

Chelsee Healey in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Chelsee Healey has established herself as a prominent figure in British soaps over the past decade and a half.

Finding fame through her breakthrough role as Janeece Bryant in Waterloo Road, her dynamic personality and natural talent led to numerous appearances, including on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Since 2016, she has become best known for portraying Goldie McQueen in Channel 4's Hollyoaks, and in 2025 she is competing on ITV's Dancing on Ice.