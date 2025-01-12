Chelsee Healey facts: Dancing on Ice and Hollyoaks star's age, partner, children and career explained

12 January 2025, 17:12

Chelsee Healey in 2022
Chelsee Healey in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Chelsee Healey has established herself as a prominent figure in British soaps over the past decade and a half.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Finding fame through her breakthrough role as Janeece Bryant in Waterloo Road, her dynamic personality and natural talent led to numerous appearances, including on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Since 2016, she has become best known for portraying Goldie McQueen in Channel 4's Hollyoaks, and in 2025 she is competing on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

  1. How old is Chelsee Healey and where is she from?

    Chelsee Healey was born on August 6th, 1988, making her 35 years old in 2024.

    She is from Eccles, Salford, Greater Manchester.

    Her dad is Brian Healey, an air conditioning engineer, and her mother is Beverley Jarvis. Her father was of Jamaican origin, whilst her mother is white British.

    Healey's father sadly died when she was five years old.

  2. How did she get her start in acting?

    Chelsee Healey in 2018
    Chelsee Healey in 2018. Picture: Alamy

    Chelsee Healey began her acting career at age 10 when she joined local drama group Oldham Theatre Workshop.

    Her first major role came in 2006 as Janeece Bryant in Waterloo Road, which she played until 2012, returning briefly in 2013.

    Her big appearances include:

    • Waterloo Road (2006-2012, 2013)
    • Hollyoaks (2016-present) as Goldie McQueen
    • Casualty (2014-2015) as Honey Wright
    • Doctors (2015)

    She also appeared on reality shows including Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, where she finished runner-up, and Celebrity MasterChef in 2018.

  3. Is she married and does she have kids?

    Chelsee Healey has two daughters.

    Her first daughter was born in July 2017, with her previous partner Jack Molloy.

    She then gave birth to her second daughter in December 2023, whom she shares with her current partner Eddie.

