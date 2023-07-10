Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

10 July 2023, 13:39

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary
Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary. Picture: Instagram - Ellie Simmonds/ ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ellie Simmonds reunited with her biological mother in the ITV documentary after making shocking discoveries.

Ellie Simmonds makes shocking discovery about her adoption

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ellie Simmonds, 28, has thanked fans for their support after her adoption documentary Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family aired last week.

The Paralympic champion found out in the documentary that medics had branded her 'evil and stupid' when she was born and that her mother wished she had an abortion.

The emotional programme saw Ellie reunite with her mother off-screen in a meeting which the athlete said was "amazing".

Now, Ellie has reached out to fans to thank them for all their kind messages following the release of the documentary.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ellie wrote: "Just want to say thank you so much to everyone for the messages and support I’ve received since opening up about my story and the lead up to the documentary.

“But my biggest thanks goes to everyone who helped make the doc what it is. Thank you to Jas, Colleen, Glesni, Jo Clinton Davis, @arthursbearnecessities @jonolanc, Essex Social workers and everyone else (I wish the doc could have been longer so people could hear your story too) who I chatted to who allowed me into their lives and family home to help shed a light into disability and adoption."

She added: “If you’re adopted or fostering and need support, there’s some amazing charities and people to help, such as @adopteefutures and @adoption.uk.”

Ellie Simmonds finds out what happened following her birth during the documentary
Ellie Simmonds finds out what happened following her birth during the documentary . Picture: ITV

Ellie, who has achondroplasia dwarfism, was put up for adoption 10 days after she was born.

In her documentary, she found out that doctors had given her mother an information sheet after she was born which described people with dwarfism as being considered 'evil and stupid' by people.

Social worker documents also revealed that following her birth, her mother said that she wished she had an abortion, or that Ellie had died.

Ellie Simmonds pictured at the London Olympic & Paralympic Victory Parade, 2012
Ellie Simmonds pictured at the London Olympic & Paralympic Victory Parade, 2012. Picture: Getty

Ellie, however, revealed to the cameras that she was not angry at her birth mother, and had reached out to her by letter.

In a reply, the mother said that she had been riddled with "guilt and self-hatred" over her actions.

Speaking of their meeting, Ellie told the cameras: "It was amazing. We spoke about everything over the last five hours. We've got the same sense of humour we were laughing so much.

"I felt like her face was just like me. What touched my heart was that she thinks about me everyday and she always sees me as a daughter."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners
Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range including Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range featuring Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall on separate holidays. Ron is wearing a grey co ord on the beachw hile Lana wears bodysuit in LA

Are Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

TV & Movies

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with 100 nugget boxes

McDonald's launches wedding packages from £185 with 100 nuggets and burgers

Lifestyle