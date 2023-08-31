Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

By Alice Dear

What happened in the first series of Screw?

Channel 4's hit drama Screw is back with a new series, after the first proved a big success back in January 2022.

Screw returns on 30th August 2023, and sees the return of Officer Rose Gill (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Officer Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya) back at the fictional Long Marsh Prison.

The show follows the struggles of the prison officers as they attempt to keep peace at the jail, with the first series revealing just how difficult that can be.

Here's everything you need to know about series one of Screw with a quick recap:

In the first series of Screw, viewers watched as Officer Rose Gill joined the staff at Long Marsh Prison and followed her journey as she learnt how to work in a chaotic men's prison.

She is guided through the journey by Senior Officer Leigh Henry, who is revealed to be attempting to forge her birth certificate so she could get promoted at the prison.

While it is not revealed straight away, Screw viewers later found out that Leigh wanted to change her birth certificate because she was born in a prison. The crime her mother committed means she would not be able to work at a prison.

During the first series, Rose started smuggling contraband into the prison after her gang contact, Louis Costa, starts blackmailing her.

After growing close to the team she works with, however, Rose started to feel guilty for her actions.

Leigh received a promotion during the first series, however, is later suspected to be the person bringing contraband into the prison.

Another officer, Toby, found out that Leigh is sleeping in the prison and later finds her real birth certificate.

The series reached its climax when Toby was shot by an inmate, with Leigh becoming the main suspect as she was the only officer missing when he died.

While Rose attempts to get fired in order to escape her blackmailing within the prison, she and Leigh – who revealed her dark past to her colleague - later form a close bond.

Who is in the cast of Screw?

