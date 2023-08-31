Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

31 August 2023, 16:27 | Updated: 31 August 2023, 17:21

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two
Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened in the first series of Screw?

Watch the trailer for Screw series 2 on Channel 4

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Channel 4's hit drama Screw is back with a new series, after the first proved a big success back in January 2022.

Screw returns on 30th August 2023, and sees the return of Officer Rose Gill (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Officer Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya) back at the fictional Long Marsh Prison.

The show follows the struggles of the prison officers as they attempt to keep peace at the jail, with the first series revealing just how difficult that can be.

Here's everything you need to know about series one of Screw with a quick recap:

Channel 4's Screw is back for a second series
Channel 4's Screw is back for a second series. Picture: Channel 4

What happened in the first series of Screw?

In the first series of Screw, viewers watched as Officer Rose Gill joined the staff at Long Marsh Prison and followed her journey as she learnt how to work in a chaotic men's prison.

She is guided through the journey by Senior Officer Leigh Henry, who is revealed to be attempting to forge her birth certificate so she could get promoted at the prison.

While it is not revealed straight away, Screw viewers later found out that Leigh wanted to change her birth certificate because she was born in a prison. The crime her mother committed means she would not be able to work at a prison.

During the first series, Rose started smuggling contraband into the prison after her gang contact, Louis Costa, starts blackmailing her.

After growing close to the team she works with, however, Rose started to feel guilty for her actions.

Officer Rose Gill and Officer Leigh Henry form a close bond at the end of the first series of Screw
Officer Rose Gill and Officer Leigh Henry form a close bond at the end of the first series of Screw. Picture: Channel 4

Leigh received a promotion during the first series, however, is later suspected to be the person bringing contraband into the prison.

Another officer, Toby, found out that Leigh is sleeping in the prison and later finds her real birth certificate.

The series reached its climax when Toby was shot by an inmate, with Leigh becoming the main suspect as she was the only officer missing when he died.

While Rose attempts to get fired in order to escape her blackmailing within the prison, she and Leigh – who revealed her dark past to her colleague - later form a close bond.

Officer Toby is shot by an inmate during the first series of Screw
Officer Toby is shot by an inmate during the first series of Screw. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in the cast of Screw?

This is the cast of Screw, series two:

  • Nina Sosanya as Leigh Henry
  • Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Rose Gill
  • Laura Checkley as Jackie Stokes
  • Faraz Ayub as Ali Shah
  • Stephen Wight as Gary Campbell
  • Ron Donachie as Don Carpenter
  • Lee Ingleby as Patrick Morgan
  • Leo Gregory as Reeks

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Sue Radford's grandchild had to visit a medical centre

Radford Family in medical emergency after family member falls ill on holiday

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Trending on Heart

National Cinema Day is held every year

National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

News

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has removed his daughter from school

Joe Wicks reveals why he's taken his five-year-old out of school

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Stacey Solomon shared a cute video of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon emotional as daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Celebrities

There are easy ways to earn cashback

Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

Lifestyle

Only Adult zones on planes are becoming a reality

Airline launches 'adults-only' section on flights: Here's what it means

News

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Sue Radford has given fans a holiday update

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reassures fans amid Florida hurricane warning

Celebrities

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

News

The cast of The Towers series two

The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have unveiled their Essex mansion

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion