Freddie Flintoff facts: Cricket and TV star's age, wife, children and Top Gear injury explained

22 December 2024, 15:12

Freddie Flintoff in 2024
Freddie Flintoff in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff stands as one of England's most charismatic and influential cricketers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rising from the streets of Preston to becoming a national icon, Flintoff's career reached its pinnacle during England's historic 2005 Ashes victory over Australia, where his exceptional all-round performance helped secure the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

Known for his aggressive batting style, fast bowling capabilities, and remarkable fielding skills, Flintoff embodied the spirit of English cricket during the early 2000s.

Beyond his sporting achievements, he has successfully transitioned into TV presenting, though his career has not been without challenges, including his serious accident while filming Top Gear in 2022.

  1. How old is Freddie Flintoff and where is he from?

    Andrew Flintoff in 1996
    Andrew Flintoff in 1996. Picture: Getty

    Freddie Flintoff was born on December 6, 1977, making him 47 years old in 2024. He is from Preston, Lancashire, born in the Penwortham area.

    He grew up in a working-class family and attended Ribbleton Hall High School (now City of Preston High School).

    His Lancashire roots have remained an important part of his identity throughout his cricket career and subsequent media work, and he continues to maintain strong connections to his hometown.

    Andrew Flintoff's parents are Colin and Susan Flintoff. His father Colin worked as a plumber and maintenance manager in a factory, while also serving as a cricket player and groundsman for Dutton Forshaw second XI cricket team.

    Freddie has two younger siblings: Chris Flintoff, his brother, and Lesley Flintoff, his sister.

  2. Why is he nicknamed Freddie?

    Andrew Flintoff acquired the nickname 'Freddie' during his time as a young cricketer due to his surname's similarity to that of Fred Flintstone, the cartoon character from The Flintstones.

    The nickname was given to him by his teammates at Lancashire County Cricket Club when he began playing there in his youth.

    The moniker proved particularly fitting as Flintoff, like his cartoon namesake, became known for his larger-than-life personality and physical presence on the cricket field.

    The nickname gained widespread use throughout his professional career, with both the media and fans commonly referring to him as Freddie rather than Andrew.

  3. What are his biggest cricket successes?

    Andrew Flintoff in 2005
    Andrew Flintoff in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Freddie Flintoff's greatest cricket achievement came during the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, where he played an instrumental role in England's first Ashes victory since 1987.

    During this series, he demonstrated exceptional all-round performance, scoring 402 runs and taking 24 wickets, earning him the Player of the Series award alongside Shane Warne.

    His international career highlights include representing England in 79 Test matches and 141 One Day Internationals (ODIs). In Test cricket, he accumulated 3,845 runs and claimed 226 wickets, while in ODIs, he scored 3,394 runs and took 169 wickets. His ability to excel both as a batsman and bowler made him one of cricket's premier all-rounders.

    At the domestic level, Flintoff served as a cornerstone for Lancashire County Cricket Club, where he began his professional career in 1995. He captained both Lancashire and the England national team, leading England in several Test matches and ODIs. His leadership culminated in England's Commonwealth Bank Series victory in Australia in 2007.

    Another significant achievement was his performance in the 2009 Ashes series, his final Test series, where he helped England regain the urn. His memorable five-wicket haul at Lord's in the second Test of that series, despite playing through injury, remains one of cricket's iconic moments.

  4. Is he married and does he have kids?

    Freddie and Rachael in 2019
    Freddie and Rachael in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools, whom he met in 2002 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground where she was promoting her business.

    Rachael was previously a successful model and ran her own events company. The couple married in March 2005 at the Pavilion Road Hotel in Knightsbridge, London.

    Together, they have four children: Holly (born 2004), Corey (born 2006), Rocky (born 2008), and Preston (born 2020).

  5. How tall is Freddie Flintoff?

    Freddie Flintoff stands at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 meters) tall.

  6. What happened on Top Gear and what injury did he have?

    Flintoff in September 2023
    Flintoff in September 2023. Picture: Getty

    In December 2022, Freddie Flintoff was involved in a serious accident while filming an episode of Top Gear at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

    He was driving a Morgan Super 3 open-topped car during a review segment when the vehicle reportedly overturned at high speed. The accident occurred at the track where Top Gear films many of its segments.

    The incident resulted in significant facial injuries and broken ribs. Flintoff was airlifted to hospital following the crash.

    The severity of his injuries led to an extended period away from public appearances, and he has maintained considerable privacy regarding his recovery process.

    Following the accident, the BBC suspended filming of Top Gear and launched a health and safety review of the show. In November 2023, the BBC announced that Top Gear would not resume production for the foreseeable future. The BBC also reached a financial settlement with Flintoff, reportedly around £9 million, acknowledging both the physical and psychological impact of the accident.

    Flintoff has gradually begun returning to public life, making his first significant appearance in September 2023 as part of the coaching staff for England's cricket team, though visible scarring from the accident was evident.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent has been confirmed as Gregg Wallace's replacement on MasterChef

Grace Dent revealed as new MasterChef judge after Gregg Wallace steps back

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to Ruth Langsford after her mum was injured

Eamonn Holmes reaches out to Ruth Langsford as her mum remains in hospital

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Documentary release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been pictured together

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they're pictured together

Wham's 'Last Christmas' was released in 1984

Wham's 'Last Christmas' at 40: 10 facts you didn't know about the festive love song

Last Christmas is a winter classic

The emotional reason George Michael wrote festive classic Last Christmas revealed

Mx George has opened up about his upcoming heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George to spend Christmas in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Busy train station

When are the December 2024 train strikes? Dates, time and services affected this Christmas

Lifestyle

New Heart merch has been released

Shop brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch!

Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more

Christmas

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Why did Tulisa leave Australia after I'm A Celebrity? Sudden return to UK explained

I'm A Celebrity

GCHQ Christmas puzzle 2024: All answers and explanations revealed

GCHQ Christmas puzzle 2024: All answers and explanations revealed

News

Snow maps have revealed whether it will snow this Christmas

UK Christmas snow weather maps show country covered in white blanket this December

Weather

MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy

MAFS UK's Polly finally reveals the real reason for her dramatic fallout with Amy

Married at First Sight

'A Fond Farewell' release date, time and channel

Gavin and Stacey documentary: 'A Fond Farewell' release date, time and channel

Mariah Carey in 2023

Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained
Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed
Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed
Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, children and career revealed

Celebrities

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed
Vito Coppola has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2022

Vito Coppola facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, family and dancing career revealed