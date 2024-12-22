Freddie Flintoff facts: Cricket and TV star's age, wife, children and Top Gear injury explained

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff stands as one of England's most charismatic and influential cricketers.

Rising from the streets of Preston to becoming a national icon, Flintoff's career reached its pinnacle during England's historic 2005 Ashes victory over Australia, where his exceptional all-round performance helped secure the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

Known for his aggressive batting style, fast bowling capabilities, and remarkable fielding skills, Flintoff embodied the spirit of English cricket during the early 2000s.

Beyond his sporting achievements, he has successfully transitioned into TV presenting, though his career has not been without challenges, including his serious accident while filming Top Gear in 2022.

How old is Freddie Flintoff and where is he from? Andrew Flintoff in 1996. Picture: Getty Freddie Flintoff was born on December 6, 1977, making him 47 years old in 2024. He is from Preston, Lancashire, born in the Penwortham area. He grew up in a working-class family and attended Ribbleton Hall High School (now City of Preston High School). His Lancashire roots have remained an important part of his identity throughout his cricket career and subsequent media work, and he continues to maintain strong connections to his hometown. Andrew Flintoff's parents are Colin and Susan Flintoff. His father Colin worked as a plumber and maintenance manager in a factory, while also serving as a cricket player and groundsman for Dutton Forshaw second XI cricket team. Freddie has two younger siblings: Chris Flintoff, his brother, and Lesley Flintoff, his sister.

Why is he nicknamed Freddie? Andrew Flintoff acquired the nickname 'Freddie' during his time as a young cricketer due to his surname's similarity to that of Fred Flintstone, the cartoon character from The Flintstones. The nickname was given to him by his teammates at Lancashire County Cricket Club when he began playing there in his youth. The moniker proved particularly fitting as Flintoff, like his cartoon namesake, became known for his larger-than-life personality and physical presence on the cricket field. The nickname gained widespread use throughout his professional career, with both the media and fans commonly referring to him as Freddie rather than Andrew.

What are his biggest cricket successes? Andrew Flintoff in 2005. Picture: Getty Freddie Flintoff's greatest cricket achievement came during the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, where he played an instrumental role in England's first Ashes victory since 1987. During this series, he demonstrated exceptional all-round performance, scoring 402 runs and taking 24 wickets, earning him the Player of the Series award alongside Shane Warne. His international career highlights include representing England in 79 Test matches and 141 One Day Internationals (ODIs). In Test cricket, he accumulated 3,845 runs and claimed 226 wickets, while in ODIs, he scored 3,394 runs and took 169 wickets. His ability to excel both as a batsman and bowler made him one of cricket's premier all-rounders. At the domestic level, Flintoff served as a cornerstone for Lancashire County Cricket Club, where he began his professional career in 1995. He captained both Lancashire and the England national team, leading England in several Test matches and ODIs. His leadership culminated in England's Commonwealth Bank Series victory in Australia in 2007. Another significant achievement was his performance in the 2009 Ashes series, his final Test series, where he helped England regain the urn. His memorable five-wicket haul at Lord's in the second Test of that series, despite playing through injury, remains one of cricket's iconic moments.

Is he married and does he have kids? Freddie and Rachael in 2019. Picture: Getty Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools, whom he met in 2002 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground where she was promoting her business. Rachael was previously a successful model and ran her own events company. The couple married in March 2005 at the Pavilion Road Hotel in Knightsbridge, London. Together, they have four children: Holly (born 2004), Corey (born 2006), Rocky (born 2008), and Preston (born 2020).

How tall is Freddie Flintoff? Freddie Flintoff stands at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 meters) tall.