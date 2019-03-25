Geri Halliwell furious with Mel B amid fears sex claims would derail Spice Girls tour

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013. Picture: Getty

There were fears that tension between the two members could put the upcoming reunion tour in jeopardy, however, its reported Geri won't back out of the tour for the sake of the fans.

Geri Halliwell will reportedly still go ahead with the Spice Girls tour, despite being furious with Mel B after she revealed they once had sex.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Mel revealed she once shared a sexual encounter with Geri when they were in the Spice Girls and it's reported Geri - also known as Ginger Spice - was angry at the the revelation.

A source close to Geri said: “This is typical Mel, running her mouth, but Geri is more than a bit miffed.

“Mel messaged the girls to tell them about what she had said after filming the interview, but she didn’t even say sorry. She needs to do some serious grovelling to make up with Geri. This isn’t something she’s going to forget easily."

"Mel insists it’s true, but Geri says she’s blown it out of all proportion and needs to keep her mouth shut."

The source added to the paper: "It’s not ideal as rehearsals for the tour begin within weeks and they are going to be spending a lot of time together.

“It’s not going to derail the reunion and they’re all still excited about going back out on the road together, but it’s done damage to their personal friendship.”