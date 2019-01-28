Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom: How old are they, where is their hotel and do they have children?

Steph and Dom have recently opened up about their children. Picture: PA

Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom are back on TV screens with new documentary Can Cannabis Cure Our Son? But where are they from and how many children do they have?

Steph and Dom Parker are well known as that posh couple off of Channel 4's Gogglebox.

But despite no longer appearing on the programme, they are still working in the world of TV and on Monday 28th January a one off documentary will air on Channel 5 called Can Cannabis Cure Our Son? which sees the pair working to help find a cure for their son's medical conditions.

How old are Steph and Dom Parker?

Dom Parker is 53 and Steph Parker is 52.

The pair met in 1996 when they were in their 30s and have been married for over two decades now.

Gogglebox's Dom Parker opens up about his family's journey into exploring how medicinal cannabis could help with their son's epilepsy.@stephanddom#StephandDomCannabis pic.twitter.com/PnchHHVmBD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 28, 2019

How many children do Steph and Dom Parker have?

Steph and Dom have two children - a daughter called Honor who is 15 and a son called Max who is 18.

Their son Max is the reason for their new documentary as he severe form of epilepsy which can see him have over a hundred seizures a day as well as being autistic.

Can Cannabis Save Our son? Monday 9pm https://t.co/oTneBhyYX0 pic.twitter.com/rPOuPSvUMU — Steph and Dom (@stephanddom) January 27, 2019

The effect of the seizures on his brain as it was developing has left him with a mental age of a five or six year old and he relies on lots of care from his parents.

In the new doc Steph and Dom want to see if medical marijuana will have a positive effect on their son who currently relies on a daily cocktail of powerful drugs to keep his condition under control.

Where is Steph and Dom's hotel, The Salutation?

The married couple own a luxurious hotel in a Grade I listed building called The Salutation.

It doubles up as their home and is where their episodes of Gogglebox were filmed.

The Salutation is located in Sandwich in Kent and boasts 17 rooms as well as a private cottage and stunning gardens.

