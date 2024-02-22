Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares emotional statement amid cancer battle

22 February 2024, 13:03

Dave Myers shared an emotional message during this week's episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West
Dave Myers shared an emotional message during this week's episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West. Picture: BBC / Hairy Bikers - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hairy Bikers' Dave Myers has returned to filming alongside his co-star and friend Si King following treatment for his cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dave Myers, 66, has shared a poignant message with viewers amid his battle with cancer.

The Hairy Biker, who is known for being one-part of the biking and cooking duo, returned to our screens this week alongside Si King with another episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West.

The series was filmed amid Dave's cancer treatment and makes for emotional viewing as the friends share their delight about being able to reunite for another Hairy Bikers special.

At the end of this week's episode, Dave delivered a profound statement which left many viewers feeling emotional.

Si King has been supporting his friend and Hairy Biker's co-star throughout his cancer battle
Si King has been supporting his friend and Hairy Biker's co-star throughout his cancer battle. Picture: BBC

Chatting to the cameras and reflecting on the day, he said: "It’s been glorious. The motorcycling's been glorious. What can I say... it feels so good to be alive!"

Si also delivered a message to the cameras, where he expressed his happiness at being back on the road with Dave. He said: "It’s great getting back here with my best mate. We didn’t think 18 months ago that we’d be on the bikes again wandering around Dave’s backyard and it's wonderful that we are."

Dave Myers said he was happy to be alive while filming The Hairy Bikers Go West with best friend Si King
Dave Myers said he was happy to be alive while filming The Hairy Bikers Go West with best friend Si King. Picture: BBC

Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer back in May 2022 and has been undergoing treatment. While he has remained open with his fans about his health struggles, he has not shared the type of cancer he was diagnosed with as he doesn't want "newspapers to run a lottery on how long [he's] got to live".

Speaking about the series The Hairy Bikers Go West, Si King previously said on the show: "It's a series that we will always remember, not that we won’t remember others.

"We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.

"Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it."

Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer and started treatment immediately in March 2022
Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer and started treatment immediately in March 2022. Picture: Instagram/The Hairy Bikers

This comes after Dave admitted in December 2023 that he didn't think he would make it to Christmas, telling the Metro: It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d be here to enjoy and thanks to these people I am which I’m heartily grateful for. It’s not closure as I’m still having treatment but it’s a b***** good milestone."

At the time, the pair starred in Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas where Dave reflected on his cancer treatment and explained why he would not be sharing the type of cancer he'd been diagnosed with.

Dave said: “I didn’t want to eat. I would fall over quite a lot. By the second lot of chemo my hair came out really quite radically. Your hair, eyelashes, everything just goes."

He added: “I've never gone on about what sort of cancer I’ve got because I feel like that’s my business. I don’t want newspapers to run a lottery on how long I’ve got to live. That’s not what I want. I felt so guilty because of the effects it’s having on my wife Lil.”

