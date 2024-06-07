Michael Mosley was on holiday with his wife Clare Bailey when he went missing

Has Michael Mosley been found? Latest on TV doctor as search continues on Symi

7 June 2024

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi
The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi. Picture: Alamy / Getty / Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

TV doctor Michael Mosley has been missing since Wednesday after taking off for a walk on the Greek island of Symi where he was holidaying with his wife.





Michael Mosley, 67, has still not been found after the TV doctor went missing on the Greek island of Symi earlier this week.

It was first reported on Thursday that Michael was missing, with his agent confirming the news after a post on a local Facebook group appealed for information on his whereabouts.

The latest information from the Greek island is that Michael has appeared on CCTV from Wednesday, walking past a cafe in Pedi at 1:50pm, 20 minutes after he left the beach for his walk.

Here's the latest news on the search for Michael and a timeline of events:

TV Doctor Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece during a holiday
TV Doctor Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece during a holiday. Picture: Alamy

Michael is reported missing

It was first reported Michael Mosley went missing from the Greek island of Symi on Thursday, 6th June, after he failed to return from a walk the previous day.

The news broke when an appeal post was shared on a Facebook group local to the island which read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Search and rescue for Michael begins

On Thursday, the local Facebook group shared the information that a rescue team from Athens was arriving with sophisticated equipment to aid the search.

According to the Daily Mail, the emergency services were focusing on the area of the path between the beach in Ayios Nikolaos to Pedi but have since expanded their search due to the amount of time lapsed.

A senior police source told the publication: “Right now there are four police, eight firemen, a drone and seven volunteers involved in the operation."

After he was reported missing, a search and rescue was dispatched to the island of Symi to find Michael
After he was reported missing, a search and rescue was dispatched to the island of Symi to find Michael. Picture: Getty

Michael left his phone on the beach

Senior Police Spokesman Constantina Dimoglidou told the Daily Mail on the same day that searches had not found anything before revealing Michael left his phone on the beach before his walk.

“He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi," she said: "It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result."

She added: “We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.

“There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.”

Search conditions become more challenging

On Thursday night, local police announced the search for Michael would pause overnight and would resume the next morning with more people.

On Friday, the search conditions for Michael became more challenging with temperatures on the Greek island forecast to reach 48C.

Michael 'could have fallen into the sea'

On Friday, mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas suggested to press that Michael could have taken a different path than first thought, of that he possibly could have fallen into the sea.

Greek police said at the time that “nothing at this stage can be ruled out," before adding: "We are focusing on the area of the path we believe Michael would have taken from the beach in Ayios Nikolaos [St Nicholas] to Pedi but as so much time has elapsed since he went missing we have also expanded our search to other parts of the island."

Michael Mosley was on holiday with his wife Clare Bailey when he went missing
Michael Mosley was on holiday with his wife Clare Bailey when he went missing . Picture: Shutterstock

Divers and private boats help the search

On Friday, divers and private boats got involved with the search for Michael after his disappearance.

The coast guard of Symi said: “All our patrol boats are searching … about five and also all the private boats, commercial boats know about the incident and they look for (him) also, in this area, (so this is) the private, the commercial and the patrol (boats looking).”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Greek fire service told PA: “The search continues today with seven firefighters, one drone checking the wider area, and we (are) co-operating with the Hellenic Police Office.”

Michael's children fly out to Greece

Michael's four children have flown to the Greek island to help in the search for their father.

According to The Telegraph, Alex, Jack, Daniel and Kate are planning to retrace his steps on the island.

Michael's brother Arthur told the publication: "We are very shocked and perplexed by what has happened to him. His children have now all gone to Greece and are walking the path trying to find him.

“We know as much as what the police and the media has reported, but we are closely following the situation, and hope that there’s a good outcome. Unfortunately, when you get to my age or his (Michael) age, accidents like this can happen.”

CCTV images emerge of Michael in nearby town

On Friday afternoon, it was reported that new images of Michael on CCTV had emerged on the island.

The new images, shared by local media, appear to show a man (believed to be Michael) walking by a cafe in Pedi at 1:50pm, 20 minutes after he set off for his walk.

This comes after the mayor of the island told media that eyewitnesses said they had seen him in the town an hour after his disappearance.

