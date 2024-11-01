Exclusive

Hugh Bonneville reveals what fans can expect from Downton Abbey 3

Hugh Bonneville opened up about Downton Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Hugh Bonneville spoke to Heart Breakfast about his upcoming films Paddington in Peru and the final Downton Abbey movie.

Hugh Bonneville chatted to Heart Breakfast about his upcoming film Paddington in Peru, as well as revealing what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey 3.

Speaking to JK and Kelly Brook, Hugh lifted the lid on some behind-the-scenes secrets from filming the third Paddington film, including a particular way co-star Olivia Coleman managed to get into character as The Reverend Mother.

The TV favourite also gave viewers an insight into what the third Downton Abbey film, which is set to be released in 2025, will entail!

