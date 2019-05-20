Katie Piper hospitalised after 'ignoring symptoms' which led to a bad infection

20 May 2019, 10:43

The philanthropist shared a selfie of her in a hospital bed
The philanthropist shared a selfie of her in a hospital bed. Picture: Katie Piper
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The star blamed her hospitalisation on the fact she was too busy and didn't listen to her body.

Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Piper has recently been rushed to hospital with a terrible infection.

The 35-year-old shared a selfie of her in a hospital bed on Instagram last night with an emotional caption explaining how she wound up there.

Katie shared a selfie in an NHS hospital bed last night thanking the fantastic doctors and nurses who looked after her
Katie shared a selfie in an NHS hospital bed last night thanking the fantastic doctors and nurses who looked after her. Picture: Katie Piper

Read more: Katie speaks about how relaxed she is about her surgeries now she's had so many

Philanthropist Katie, who has undergone over 300 operations to fix the damage of an acid attack by Stefan Sylvestre in 2008, was left partially blind as a result and still requires regular surgery.

Her most recent operation was back in February of this year, where she had facial surgery done by Dr Muhammad Ali Juwad.

Katie explained in her post that she now has a "bad infection" as a result of her ignoring some symptoms because she was "too busy."

Katie shared an image of her and Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad back in March following her operation and thanked the incredible surgeon for all his reconstructive work
Katie shared an image of her and Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad back in March following her operation and thanked the incredible surgeon for all his reconstructive work. Picture: Katie Piper

She finished her post with the note: "Moral of the story, always listen to your body".

Friends of the TV presenter rushed to wish her well, with stars such as Ferne Cotton commenting: "So much love to you Katie".

Joe Sugg said: "Get well soon", and Rochelle Humes added: "Wishing you better x".

