Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog attack

Jack Fincham has been sent to prison for six weekd. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Jack Fincham will now endure prison time after being charged on two counts of owning a dangerous dog.

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been jailed following his dog's second attack.

The 32-year-old, who left the famous ITV2 villa in a couple with Danny Dyer, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerous dog in Southend Magistrate's Court on January 29th. Jack will now spend six weeks in prison.

The dog, named Elvis, is a black cane corso and first attacked a man named Robert Sudell in September 2022 in Kent. The second incident, where no one was hurt, happened with the same dog in 2024 showing out of control behaviour in Essex.

Following the first attack on the runner, Jack was cautioned and would be enrolled on a responsible dog ownership course as well as told his dog must be muzzled, kept on a lead and not left unattended with anyone under 16.

When considering his sentencing in court magistrate Anne Wade said: "The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead."

Jack had also previously been ordered to pay £3,680 in costs including kennel fees, a fine and compensation to Mr. Sudell. It was reported his family and girlfriend Chloe Brockett were in court to support him.

The reality TV star first rose to fame when he joined the cast of Love Island 2018 where he coupled up with co-star Danni from the beginning. However, the couple were unable to make it work long term and split just nine months after leaving the villa.

Jack Fincham was crowned the winner of Love Island 2018 alongside Danny Dyer. Picture: Getty

Since then, Jack has been in an on and off relationship with girlfriend and The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe who is 24-years-old.

Jack also has a daughter, Blossom Fincham, who was born in January 2020, with his ex-girlfriend Casey Ranger.