Maggie Smith husband and children: Inside actress' family life

Inside Dame Maggie Smith's family life from husbands to children and grandchildren. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Who was Maggie Smith married to? How many times was she married and how many children does she have? Everything you need to know.

Dame Maggie Smith has sadly died at the age of 89-years-old, with the news of the iconic star's passing being announced by her two sons, Chris and Toby.

Best known for her roles as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, Countess of Grantham in the Downton Abbey series and many others, the actress leaves behind her two sons, having lost her second husband in 1998.

As the world mourns the loss of a great talent, here's a look inside the family like of Maggie Smith, from her first and second husband to children and grandchildren.

Maggie Smith pictured in 1969 with her second son, Toby. Picture: Getty

Maggie Smith's first husband

Maggie Smith married actor Robert Stephens, best known for his roles in Century, Travels with My Aunt and The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes on 29th June 1967.

During their marriage they welcomed two children, Toby and Chris, before divorcing in April 1975.

Robert died at the age of 64-years-old on 12th November 1995.

Maggie Smith was married to actor Robert Stephens from 1967 to 1975. Picture: Getty

Maggie Smith second husband

Maggie Smith was married twice, the second time to playwright Alan Beverley Cross. The pair tied the knot at the Guildford Register Office on 23rd June 1975.

They remained marrieds until Alan died on 20th March 1998 at the age of 66-years-old.

Maggie Smith was married to Alan Beverley Cross until his death in 1998. Picture: Getty

Maggie Smith children

Maggie Smith has two sons who she welcomed with ex-husband Robert Stephens.

They welcomed Chris Larkin in 1967 and Toby Stephens in 1969 and the pair have since both become actors, following after their parents.

Chris Larkin, 57, has had roles in Outlander, The Facility and Widow Clicquot, meanwhile, 55-year-old Toby is recognisable for his roles in Die Another Day, Jane Eyre and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Maggie Smith has two sons, Chris and Toby (pictured). Picture: Getty

The reason Chris has a different last name than his brother and father is because he dropped it in order to "make it himself" as an actor.

Chris is married to actress Suki Stephens and lives in London with his wife and children.

Toby is married to Anna-Louise Plowman, who he shares three children with; son Eli Alistair and daughters Tallulah and Kura.