Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

8 May 2019, 16:31 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 16:33

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The model believes that casting minor celebrities and influencers as contestants will go down well

Love Island 2019 is right around the corner, and we at Heart cannot wait for the reveal of the all new line-up.

We caught up with last year's runner up, Megan Barton Hanson to hear what she has to say about the rumours of producers casting minor celebrities.

The gorgeous model shared her thoughts on the 2019 Love Island line-up when she visited the Heart studio. Picture: Heart

Read more: Megan opens up about her preferred method of therapy to deal with anxiety and depression

The 25-year-old revealed that she isn't against the casting of influencers and minor celebrities rather than the 'mere mortals' that have been cast over the past four seasons.

Model Megan argued that being an influencer and having a following online doesn't necessarily mean that person falls into the "generic beach bod glamour girl" stereotype, as "nowadays, you can have a following and an Instagram following doing whatever you want".

She continued: "I think it’s good in a way to get all different personalities.

"As long as there’s a good mix of personalities in there I think it’ll do really well".

Megan stressed the importance of having a diversity of personalities if producers were to go ahead with using minor celebrities, saying: "I think that’s what made it so successful in the previous year and in my year [of the show].

"I would never normally bump into someone like Dr Alex [George] or Camilla [Thurlow] from the year before".

She cited Camilla from the 2017 series of the show as one of her main reasons for auditioning herself: "She was really different and that’s so encouraging.

"I know for me, the reasons why I went ahead and went to the auditions was because I saw Camilla doing it cause she’s different, she’s not the stereotypical in-your-face, really loud person you’d expect."

