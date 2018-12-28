Take That unveil footage from wild party that left Robbie Williams with head injury

Robbie Williams was left with a scar after Howard's wild birthday party. Picture: BBC

Take That have reunited for a one-off documentary to celebrate 30 years as the UK's favourite boyband.

Take That have released previously unseen footage of a wild party in their 90s heyday that left Robbie Williams with a permanent scar on his head.

A new documentary - which airs on BBC One at 7pm tonight - sees Take That reunite to reminisce over their 30 years in the music industry, to co-incide with their latest record-breaking greatest hits collection.

One clip sees Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow react to video footage of Howard's 26th birthday spent in a hotel while on tour.

As celebrations got rowdy and the band tried to push each other into a shallow pool, Gary asked: "How did we not get kicked out of this hotel?"

44-year-old Robbie explained: "And then the next bit is you pushed me in, I banged my head in and I still have a great scar though."

After pointing to the scar on his head, Robbie then recalled how he had to go and get stitches from a local doctor and despite being warned not to drink following the injury, he soon rejoined the group for a wild party.

Take That joke about their 90s heyday in new documentary. Picture: BBC

Take That recently confirmed they will no longer be embarking on a world tour, but will only be performing in the UK and Europe while Gary Barlow deals with a family illness.

The popular 90's boy band were due to celebrate their 30th anniversary on tour in April, stopping off at places like Australia and South America, but will now remain closer to Gary's home so he can be there for loved ones.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 47-year-old said: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively."