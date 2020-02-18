Brit Awards 2020: A look back at the most outrageous moments in the show's history

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments. Picture: PA Images

Taking a look back at the biggest 'oh my gosh' moments from the Brit Awards.

The Brit Awards 2020 are almost upon us, which means some of the biggest names in music will be competing to take home some prestigious titles.

But as the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith gear up for an incredible night, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments in the show’s history.

So from Adele’s sassy speech to Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher’s awkward argument - check out our outrageous list.

Geri Halliwell’s dress (1997)

It’s become one of the most iconic outfits in pop history, but Geri Halliwell’s Spice Girls Union Jack dress actually started at The Brits.

Geri Halliwell's Brits dress is iconic. Picture: PA Images

Little Mix’s win (2017)

Jesy Nelson celebrated Little Mix’s Brit for Shout Out To My Ex in style.

Chatting in front of cameras, the 28-year-old said she loved the award ‘so much’ before giving it a lick.

Read More: EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

After Perrie Edwards told her to stop, she exclaimed: “I’m so sorry, I’ve had a few bevvys and I don’t really care because I’m having the best night of my life.”

Adele swearing at James Corden (2013)

We couldn’t do a Brits round up without including the awkward moment when host James Corden cut Adele off during her speech for Best Album.

As he tried to hurry her along to fit in Blur’s performance, a frustrated Adele ended up sticking up her middle finger before storming off stage.

Read More: Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Adele fumed at James Corden in 2013. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles almost missing his award (2014)

We don’t blame Harry Styles for taking a loo break during the long ceremony, but he picked the wrong time to make a quick exit in 2014 and nearly missed One Direction’s award.

Justin Timberlake and Kylie Minogue’s performance (2003)

Justin Timberlake raised eyebrows when he grabbed Kylie Minogue’s bum during their performance at the 2003 awards.

Justin Timberlake and Kylie Minogue at the Brits 2003. Picture: PA Images

Robbie Williams vs. Liam Gallagher (2000)

Back in 2000, a very young Robbie Williams challenged enemy Liam Gallagher to a fight live on stage. Caroline Aherne then joked that she didn’t fancy Robbie’s chances…

Sadie Pinn's outfit (2016)

Sadie Pinn at the Brits. Picture: PA Images

Ant and Dec didn't know where to look when model Sadie Pinn gatecrashed their presenting duties wearing very little clothing.

Madonna falling over (2015)

WTF MADONNA JUST FELL AT THE BRITS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wrgdOmNUJc — Shareef (@shareefali1) February 25, 2015

As if we could ever forget, pop legend Madonna fell backwards down a flight of stairs during her Brits performance when the cape that was meant to be pulled off by a dancer got stuck.

Brandon Block squaring up to Ronnie Wood (2000)

Things got seriously awkward when Ronnie Wood was presenting Best Soundtrack when DJ Brandon Block interrupted him after being told by his friends he’d won an award.

Ronnie then called him a very naughty word before the pair squared up and security had to be called.