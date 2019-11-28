Nicole Scherzinger net worth: How much is the Pussycat Dolls star worth as they announce reunion?

Here's how much Nicole Scherzinger is worth. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

As the Pussycat Dolls reunite for an extra special tour - let's see how much Nicole Scherzinger is worth.

Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame in The Pussycat Dolls along with fellow members Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta.

Since their split, the singer has gone on to have her own successful solo music career, as well as appearing as a judge on The X Factor.

And with Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden exclusively revealing the news that our favourite noughties girlband will be reuniting for a tour next year, she’s got another busy few months ahead.

So, let’s take a look at how much Nicole is worth…

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting. Picture: Heart

How much is Nicole Scherzinger worth?

It’s thought that Nicole has accumulated a net worth of $12 million which is around £9.3 million.

Read More: Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

The Pussycat Dolls were originally put together as a burlesque troupe in 1995, but started making music in 2003.

They soon became huge stars, releasing their debut album which featured songs such as “Don’t Cha,” and “Stickwitu.”

As the main singer, Nicole was the highest paid and still brings in royalties from her time in the band.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa 'threatened to quit I'm A Celeb' after Myles told her Dan Osborne cheated with Gabby Allen

After the PCD split, her debut studio album in 2011 gave Nicole her first UK number one with "Don't Hold Your Breath".

She was then called in by Simon Cowell to replace Cheryl Cole as a judge in the first season of The X Factor US, before being announced as a permanent judge of the UK version for a reported salary of £900k.

She returned the following year for a whopping salary of £1.7million.

In January 2014, the star got back to work on her solo career and signed with Sony Music Entertainment for a reported £3.5 million record deal.

Away from music, Nicole has also worked with fashion brand Missguided and previously launched her debut fragrance, 'Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger.'

After a three year break from The X Factor, Nicole was back as a judge for the thirteenth and fourteenth series, replacing Rita Ora.

This year she’s worked as a panelist on the US reality competition series The Masked Singer, as well as Australia's Got Talent and the celebrity version of The X Factor here in the UK.

And Nicole is set to earn a hefty pay packet when she performs with The Pussycat Dolls at the final of the The X Factor: Celebrity this weekend, before returning again to Simon Cowell’s latest creation 'The X Factor: The Band.'

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview