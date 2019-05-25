The Spice Girls kick off their comeback tour in Dublin

The Spice Girls put on an amazing opening show in Dublin on Friday night. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Girl Power was back with a bang on Friday night as Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger kicked off the eagerly-anticipated Spice Girls comeback tour in Dublin.

The foursome - Emma Bunton, 43, Mel Brown, 43, Mel C, 45 and Geri Horner, 46 - put on a high-energy performance in front of 56,000 fans at the city's famous Croke Park stadium.

Kicking off the show with former No.1 Spice Up Your Life, the group thrilled fans with a set list filled with their huge back catalogue of greatest hits and 24 different outfits.

The tour comes 25 years after the group were formed in 1994 and went on to be the biggest girlband in the world.

It was the first night of their 13-date tour which takes them to London, Manchester, Cardiff, Coventry, Sunderland, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Geri's famous Union Jack dress was back but this time in the form of a more regal and demure style frock which she teamed with a crown.

There was no sign of an eye patch as Mel B was back in her trademark catsuits a week after an eye infection had caused concern.

Super fit Mel C flashed her abs in a series of tight outfits and Emma, the youngest member of the group, wore a series of pink, sparkly outfits.

The girls paid homage to Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, who declined the invitation to take part in the comeback tour.

Speaking in the show’s official programme, Geri said: “Almost 25 years later and we’re still doing it.

“Emma, you’ll always be my little sister, (much to your annoyance) who I want to protect.

The Spice Girls opened their tour at Croke Park. Picture: Getty

"Melanie B you’re amazing up on that stage, Victoria you’ll be missed, but here in spirit and Melanie C, what strength and focus you give us all, thank you. I love you all.”

An emotional video was also screened half way through the show, where the girls gushed: "Victoria will always be a Spice Girl."

Victoria had put out a good luck message to the girls on Instagram but it's unclear whether she will attend any of the shows.

The last time the group performed as a five some was at the London Olympics in 2012.