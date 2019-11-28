The Pussycat Dolls members: Who is in the girl band and who is going on the reunion tour?

As The Pussycat Dolls announce they’re heading out on a reunion tour, we take a look at the members of the iconic girl band.

The Pussycat Dolls announced on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that they are reuniting.

Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Kimberley Wyatt are officially back together and are heading out on tour to perform their hits for fans.

Melody Thornton is the only member of the girl band not coming back for the tour, although it is not currently clear why.

Ten years on from their chart-topping success, here’s a reminder of the girls that make up the famous noughties girl band:

Almost ten years after their split, the girls are back together. Picture: Heart

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger currently stars on the X Factor as a judge alongside Simon Cowell. Picture: PA

Nicole Scherzinger was probably the best known of the group, taking many of the lead vocals in the band.

Nicole, 41, is a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress born in Hawaii and raised in Kentucky in the United States.

Nicole found fame in the Pussycat Dolls before going on to establish herself as a solo artist.

Since then, Nicole has continued to release music, as well as star as a judge on the X Factor, voice Sina in Disney’s Moana, and star on Broadway in Cats.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts has gone to become a huge name in the UK. Picture: PA

Ashley Roberts, 38, is a singer, actress, model and television personality who grew up in Arizona, US.

Ashley Roberts joined The Pussycat Dolls only a few months after moving to LA, and left the group in 2010.

Since then, Ashley pursued a solo singing career and has since become a TV personality in the UK through her appearances in 2012’s I’m A Celebrity, and 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Ashley also became a host on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway between 2013 and 2016.

Currently, Ashley is the showbiz correspondent for Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Carmit Bachar

Carmit is joining the rest of the girls for the reunion tour. Picture: PA

Carmit Bachar, 45, will also be joining her former band mates for the reunion tour.

Carmit is believed to have joined the girl band in 1995 in their early stages, and left the group in 2008.

The singer and dancer went on to pursue a solo singing career, before creating duo group LadyStation with Sammy Jay.

Carmit is married to Kevin Whitaker who she shares a daughter, Keala Rose, with.

Jessica Sutta

Jessica Sutta was part of The Pussycat Dolls between 2003 and 2010. Picture: PA

Jessica, 37, is a singer, dancer, songwriter and actress from Florida.

Jessica Sutta auditioned for The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 and went on to be a member of the girl group for seven years.

In 2010, Jessica announced she was leaving the group.

This year, Jessica married her “best friend and soulmate” Mikey Marquart.

Kimberly Wyatt

Kimberly Wyatt now lives in the UK with her family. Picture: PA

Kimberly, 37, was part of The Pussycat Dolls between 2003 and 2010.

Following the girl band’s split, Kimberly went on to become a judge on Got To Dance before forming the group Her Majesty & the Wolves with Spencer Nezey.

The star now lives in the UK with husband, model Max Rogers, who she wed in 2014.

The same year, Kimberly and Max welcomed their first child, Willow, and in 2017, Kimberly gave birth to their second daughter, Maple.

In October she welcomed her third child, a little boy.

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview