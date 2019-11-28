Where is The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger now and what has she been doing since the band split?

After the news that The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting, here's everything you need to know about lead singer Nicole.

The Pussycat Dolls announced today that they would be reforming the band and going on tour together for the first time since their 2010 split.

Appearing together on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta said they were so excited to be back together once more.

Announcing the tour, Nicole said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

Ashley then added: "It's been 10 years since we've all been sat in a room like this together."

And when Amanda Holden asked why they were reuniting now, Ashley replied: "I think it's just the timing. The stars aligned, there's been unfinished business, it's been 10 years since we've all gotten back together. And we were ready to do it."

Here's everything you need to know about OG member and lead singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Who is Nicole Scherzinger? What's her age and background?

Nicole, 41, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the U.S., and is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and television personality.

She joined The Pussycat Dolls as the lead singer in 2003, but left the group in 2009 to pursue solo projects - releasing her debut solo album Killer Love in 2011.

Nicole Scherzinger joins The X Factor

Nicole appeared as a guest judge in a number of episodes of The X Factor, before becoming a permanent part of the panel in 2011 for series 9.

Nicole is currently a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: PA

She is currently a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, which replaced the original format for the first time this year.

Does Nicole Scherzinger have a boyfriend?

Nicole has been linked to The X Factor: Celebrity contestant Thom Evans, 34.

An insider told the Mirror: “It’s really early days but they have spent a lot of time together this week. On two separate evenings they hung out and have been getting on well.

“Nicole thinks Thom is gorgeous and a real gentleman, he obviously can’t believe his luck.”

To many viewers' surprise, she opted to vote Thom's group Try Star off the show last Saturday, instead saving V5.

Try Star (including her rumoured-flame Thom - left) were booted off The X Factor: Celebrity at the weekend. Picture: ITV

Speaking about her decision, she said: “I was really impressed with you tonight, I feel like you were true gentlemen tonight.

“But I saw the real competitive side come out of you and you took it to a whole new level, so I have respect after the performance.”

However, the source did add that Nicole and Thom would be unlikely to try long distance if she goes back to LA.

“If Nicole returns to LA the romance is off, she’s done long distance before and she doesn’t want to do it again.

“But there might be more work on the horizon in England next month, which means they get more time.”

What's Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram name?

You can follow Nicole on Instagram @nicolescherzinger.

