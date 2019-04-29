New to Netflix May 2019: Lucifer Season 4 and The Last Summer are among the new titles dropping next month

Netflix have a giant selection of titles dropping on the streaming service next month. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Netflix have been bringing out amazing titles non-stop this year, and May is no exception

Everyone loves a good Netflix binge, but sometimes you can feel a bit lost with what to watch as there's so much to choose from.

If you love keeping up with their newest launches of TV shows and movies, we've got all of the brand new May 2019 releases for you here.

May 2019 is going to be a busy month for Netflix launches. Picture: PA

Wednesday May 1st

Knock Down The House - Documentary following four women, including 29-year-old congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as they mount grassroots political campaigns in the USA.

Friends with Benefits - Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this hilarious rom-com.

Friday May 3rd

Dead to Me: Season 1 - Dark comedy revolving around two grieving widows (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini) who get wrapped up in some nefarious activities.

Tuca and Bertie: Season 1 - Animated comedy from BoJack Horseman animator Lisa Hanawalt, centred around a toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and a songbird (Ali Wong).

Flinch: Season 1 - Comedy game show based in the countryside in Ireland, in which contestants are challenged not to flinch.

The Last Summer - Teen drama following a group of high school students during their last summer before heading off to university, starring KJ Apa of Riverdale.

All My Family - Documentary about a US immigrant facing the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner to his traditional parents and relatives in China.

Sunday May 5th

The Girl With All The Gifts - Sci-fi film about a teacher who goes on a journey with a young student with mystical powers.

Wednesday May 8th

Lucifer: Season 4 - Netflix save the comedy-drama from the axe, with Tom Ellis as the extremely handsome devil hanging out in modern day Los Angeles.

Thursday May 9th

Tiny House Nation - Reality series about a trend in the US housing market which sees buyers opting to downsize their property to save money.

Friday May 10th

Wine Country - Amy Poehler’s directorial debut sees her gather fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer together for a 50th birthday celebration in Napa Valley.

Easy: Season 3 - The comedy anthology series based in Chicago returns for another round of episodes.

Jailbirds: Season 1 - A drama set in a women’s prison in Sacramento. Some have compared this to Orange is the New Black, so how will it compare?

The Society - Drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town, but without any parents.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share - The latest in a series of in-depth stories about music’s impact on society.

Sunday 12th May

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 - The comedian returns with his perspective on current global events and pop culture.

Tuesday 14th May

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate - Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin host a special celebrating the classic American sketch comedy show.

Wednesday 15th May

RBG - Documentary centred around US Supreme Court stalwart Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Thursday 16th May

Good Sam - A New York-based TV reporter sets out to discover the identity of a “Good Samaritan” who is leaving random wads of cash on doorsteps.

The Boat That Rocked - Richard Curtis’ comedy about a band of pirate radio DJs who took Britain by storm in the 1960s.

Step Up - Channing Tatum leads this mid-00s romance about dance worlds colliding.

Friday 17th May

1994: Limited Series Investigative doc telling the story of a critical year in Mexican history.

See You Yesterday Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

Nailed It! The reality baking show for people who can’t really bake is back for a new series.

Tuesday 21st May

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal The Curb Your Enthusiasm star launches her first Netflix comedy special.

Wednesday 22nd May

A Tale of Two Kitchens Film following the progress of restaurants in Mexico City and San Francisco.

Friday 24th May

What/If: Season 1 Renée Zelwegger stars in this neo-noir thriller about a pair of newlyweds who get take a mysterious woman up on an offer that may cause them some trouble down the line.

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 - Spike Lee’s comedy returns for a second helping, as Nola (DeWanda Wise) attempts to remain true to her creative ideals in the wake of newfound success.

The Perfection - Allison Williams of Girls and Get Out fame leads another buzzed-about horror about a musical prodigy who seeks out the new star pupil of her former school, and the encounter sends the two “down a sinister path”.

After Maria - Short film tracking the lives of families from Puerto Rico who are currently living in FEMA hotels around New York City following the catastrophic hurricane in 2017.

Rim of the World - New action adventure flick from McG (Charlie’s Angels), which sees four misfits band together to save the world during an alien invasion.

Tuesday 27th May

Historical Roasts - A series of roasts featuring modern day comedians playing historical figures

Friday 31st May

When They See Us - Ava DuVernay’s hard-hitting drama about five teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of a rape in 1990.

Always Be My Maybe - Two old friends reconnect after 15 years, with romance in mind.

Killer Ratings - Documentary about a Brazilian TV host-turned-murderer.