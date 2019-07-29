Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's ex-wife has passed away aged 38

Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's wife and ex-Corrie star passes away aged 38. Picture: Getty / PA

By Emma Clarke

The former Coronation Street actress has passed away aged 38.

Former Coronation Street actress and Charles Bronson's ex-wife, Paula Williamson, has died aged 38.

Staffordshire Police confirmed her death today, stating they had found Williamson's body this morning at a house in Sneyd Green, in the Stoke-on-Trent area.

Police said they are not treating her death as suspicious and a postmortem will take place to determine her cause of death.

Recently, the ex-Corrie actress had filed for divorce from one of Britain's most infamous criminal, Charles Bronson, after she married him at a chapel in Wakefield Prison back in November 2017.

According to sources, the nuptials took 2 hours, with Bronson cuffed the whole time.

Paula met Bronson in prison at the end of 2016 after writing to him as a penpal.

Paula previously broke down on live telly, as she spoke about her failed marriage on ITV's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She had previously acted in Coronation Street as an unnamed nurse, and had also appeared in shows like Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Scott & Bailey.

She made an appearance on Loose Women last year, breaking down on air as she described how "heartbroken" she was about their split.