Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's ex-wife has passed away aged 38

29 July 2019, 16:02 | Updated: 29 July 2019, 16:16

Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's wife and ex-Corrie star passes away aged 38
Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's wife and ex-Corrie star passes away aged 38. Picture: Getty / PA
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

The former Coronation Street actress has passed away aged 38.

Former Coronation Street actress and Charles Bronson's ex-wife, Paula Williamson, has died aged 38.

Staffordshire Police confirmed her death today, stating they had found Williamson's body this morning at a house in Sneyd Green, in the Stoke-on-Trent area.

Police said they are not treating her death as suspicious and a postmortem will take place to determine her cause of death.

Recently, the ex-Corrie actress had filed for divorce from one of Britain's most infamous criminal, Charles Bronson, after she married him at a chapel in Wakefield Prison back in November 2017.

According to sources, the nuptials took 2 hours, with Bronson cuffed the whole time.

Paula met Bronson in prison at the end of 2016 after writing to him as a penpal.

Paula previously broke down on live telly, as she spoke about her failed marriage on ITV's Loose Women
Paula previously broke down on live telly, as she spoke about her failed marriage on ITV's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She had previously acted in Coronation Street as an unnamed nurse, and had also appeared in shows like Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Scott & Bailey.

She made an appearance on Loose Women last year, breaking down on air as she described how "heartbroken" she was about their split.

