Perrie reveals solo album release date and chats 'You Go Your Way'

Perrie spoke to Heart Breakfast about her new single. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Perrie joined Heart Breakfast to chat about her new single 'You Go Your Way' and revealed when her debut album will drop.

Perrie chatted to Heart Breakfast about the inspiration behind her track ‘You Go Your Way’ and hinted that her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have been the reason for the new tune!

The superstar songstress also opened up about her sweet relationship with Little Mix bandmates Jade and Leigh-Anne, while explaining how they've supported her solo career.

She also teased when her upcoming album will be released, as well as revealing how a fan helped her name the record.

