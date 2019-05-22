Ready Steady Cook set to return 10 years after it was axed as Ainsley Harriott and James Martin are in talks

The popular noughties show is set to return to our screens. Picture: YouTube

By Mared Parry

Formers stars of the popular cooking show Ainsley Harriott and James Martin have been talking.

Teatime cooking show, Ready Steady Cook could be heading for a revival, as its stars are in talks.

The BBC2 show was axed back in 2010, after 21 original seasons and a whopping nine celebrity ones.

Ainsley Harriott hosted the show for nearly 10 years. Picture: PA

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott was the host, and he's recently spoken out about the show, saying: "Me and James have been discussing it recently.

"He is at the forefront of the production side of things, and he is saying that people are talking about it.

“Fingers crossed they go for it. It’s a unique format and there’s nothing else on TV quite like it – it’s so easy for people to follow.

"Me and James would do it, along with a raft of new chefs.”

Professional chef James Martin will play a huge part in the reboot. Picture: PA

The show was very popular back in its 25 years of running, but was taken off our screens in 2010.

Some of the featured celebrity chefs included Gino D'Acampo, Nick Naim, Sally Bee, Ross Burden, Paul Rankin, Kevin Woodford and of course, James Martin.

James returned a number of times and its expected that he'll play a big part in the reboot, if it happens.