S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead without Hannah Spearritt following Paul Cattermole's death

15 May 2023, 11:51 | Updated: 15 May 2023, 11:52

S Club 7 release statement after Hannah Spearritt quits tour after Paul Cattermole's death

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

S Club 7 have said that their 25th anniversary tour will go ahead following the death of Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7 have announced that they will go ahead with their tour following the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The band, best known for their hits Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and Never Had A Dream Come True, confirmed the news in an emotional video shared on their Instagram page.

Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara did share, however, that Hannah Spearritt would not be joining the 25th anniversary tour.

This comes after the death of their beloved bandmate, Paul, who Hannah had a relationship with during their time in the band.

S Club 7 announced their 25th anniversary tour earlier this year, only a month before Paul Cattermole's death
S Club 7 announced their 25th anniversary tour earlier this year, only a month before Paul Cattermole's death. Picture: Getty

In the video, Jon Lee explained that Hannah still remained a member of the band – renamed S Club – despite not joining them on the 19-date tour.

He explained: "She won't be joining us on this tour but we wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on."

Hannah Spearritt and Paul Cattermole previously had a relationship
Hannah Spearritt and Paul Cattermole previously had a relationship. Picture: Alamy

Jon went on to explain that the tour would be a "tribute" to Paul, and that it is being called the Good Times Tour – the title of one of their songs which Paul was a lead vocalist on.

Rachel Stevens added: "He's always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning.

"And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and its going to make it even more special."

S Club 7 found fame in the 90s and early 00s with hits like Reach, Never Had A Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin'
S Club 7 found fame in the 90s and early 00s with hits like Reach, Never Had A Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin'. Picture: Getty

Paul died on 6th April this year at his home in Dorset, a month after the S Club tour was announced.

