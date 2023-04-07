S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

7 April 2023, 15:55 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 16:37

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans. Picture: Getty/Alamy

The 90s pop legend passed away just weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has passed away aged 46, just weeks after the 90s pop band revealed their reunion plans.

The singer's family released a heartbreaking statement this afternoon confirming the news, writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time".

Paul's fellow bandmates were left "devastated" after management informed them of his shock death.

The group were due to reunite later this year as part of a huge 25th anniversary tour, with 11 dates at arenas across the UK and Ireland.

The band has since released a statement on social media, writing alongside a black and white photo of the pop legend: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Paul, 46, was part of 90s pop sensation S Club 7.
Paul, 46, was part of 90s pop sensation S Club 7. Picture: Getty

Vocalist Paul shot to fame in the late 90s alongside Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh, and Hannah Spearritt, whom he went on to date.

When learning of his passing, a source told The Sun: "Everyone is in pieces. Hannah (Spearritt) and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened.

"No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief."

S Club 7 were due to reunite later this year on a comeback tour.
S Club 7 were due to reunite later this year on a comeback tour. Picture: Alamy

S Club 7 sold more than 10 million albums worldwide at the peak of their success.

They bagged two Brit Awards, scored 11 UK top 10 singles and achieved four number ones across the 90s and 00s.

Their famous hits included Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back, Never Had A Dream Come True, and S Club Party.

