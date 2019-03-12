'Things would be different now': Sam Thompson hints he's open to reunion with Tiffany Watson

Sam Thompson revealed he has quit Made Chelsea, after admitting the reality show 'took it's toll' on his relationships.

Sam Thompson says his relationship with Tiffany Watson would be different now if they decided to rekindle their romance.

The 25-year-old, revealed exclusively to Heart that he has quit Made In Chelsea after five years, after the E4 reality show began to affect his personal life.

Sam and Tiffany dated on and off for three years on the show with Sam's cheating scandal becoming one of the main narratives.

While Sam admits the idea of a reunion with Tiffany would 'probably fall on deaf ears' now that she's happily settled with her new boyfriend, he insists their relationship would be better if they got back together as he's now learned from his mistakes.

"We don’t speak," Sam tells Heart when asked if he keeps in contact with his ex.

He adds: "Tiff has a new boyfriend, alas! She’s been dating him for over a year now, there’s no [I miss you texts] I think that would probably fall on deaf ears to be fair.

"I wasn’t an angel when I was with her, I was very young and I wasn’t really ready for that relationship."

"I reckon if I met her now, it would be a lot different."

"I think that you have to go to relationships and heartbreak to learn who you are as a person and I really have learned a lot about myself."

Sam will now be leaving Made in Chelsea after five years on the show after deciding he needed to 'take a step back' from recording and reassess his life.

A lot of the time [the show] was heartbreak, at least for me anyway, and I know a lot of that is my fault I’m not blaming anyone but myself.

"I made a lot of mistakes and I think it takes a slight toll and you as a person and I didn’t like person I was becoming. "

Meanwhile, Sam claims his latest stint on Celebs Go Dating has helped boost his confidence following his break ups with Tiffany, and more recently MIC co-star Sophie Habboo.

He explained: "When it comes to girls it’s never ended well with me so whenever I have a low confidence dip, Celebs Go Dating is always there to help me out.

"The agents really care about helping you be the best version of yourself and they really helped with my confidence back up, and by the end of it, I felt so great about myself."