Celebs Go Dating's Sam Thompson confirms that he has QUIT Made In Chelsea

Sam Thompson has QUIT Made In Chelsea. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Celebs Go Dating star has confirmed he has quit Made In Chelsea after struggling to deal with his bitter break-up from Sophie Habboo.

Sam Thompson has quit Made In Chelsea - claiming that he has struggled to move on after splitting from on-screen girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

The 26-year-old told Heart London Breakfast that he felt his time on the show had come to a natural end after realising that most of the cast were friends with his ex - and that his own social circle had moved on.

Sam explained it was the split that triggered him to leave the show, saying: "That is why I kind of left in the first place.

"You don't want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.

Sam and Sophie in happier times. Picture: E4

"I get a lot of things wrong, and I think to learn, evolve and grow as a human you have to make mistakes but when you're doing it on TV, people are judgey. It'll be nice not to have that level of scrutiny.

"Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence."

But while Sam won't be back on screens when the show returns to E4 in April, he has promised fans it will be more enjoyable than ever with the new influx of well-heeled "young and super up for it" reality wannabes.

He said: "I've been filling Celebs GoDating and I haven't actually done anything this series.

"[MIC] takes your soul, you are so invested in it as it is is your real life.

Sam Thompson won't be appearing in the new series of Made In Chelsea. Picture: Getty

"Sometimes you need to take a step back.

"There are a lot of new people joining, amazing cast members, and I think it will be a stellar series.

"I grew up on that show. I joined when I was 19, I'm 26 now.

"The door is not shut, but I don't see myself going back in the near future.

"I haven't had time to sit down and think about it.

"I think I'll be back at some point, so I'm not too sad."

Sam is currently appearing (for the second time) on Celebs Go Dating, where he has been seen cracking out dinosaur impressions to woo potential partners.