Exclusive

Scarlett Johansson opens up about working with ‘amazing’ Tom Hanks

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about working with her co-stars in Asteroid City.

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman are starring in the brand new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, along with a huge cast of Hollywood stars.

The film, set in 1955, tells the story of a desert town in the American Southwest which is locked down after an unexpected visitor turns up in the form of an alien.

As well as Scarlett and Jason, acting legends Steve Carrell and Tom Hanks also star in the film.

Opening up about whether he’d rather get advice from Steve or Tom on set, Jason told us: “I think you’d get similar advice.

Asteroid City out this June. Picture: Alamy

“Tom Hanks has the edge because he has more years of experience.”

Scarlett continued: “Seems like he's doing it well, his kids are nice, I think I’d ask him.

“Both of them are great people, they are so nice and good people, he really is good at giving advice.”

Scarlett then went on to tell us about the atmosphere on set, adding it almost felt like ‘summer camp’.

“All of my days on set were amazing because I was working with wonderful costars,” she said.

“We were doing great scene work with a director who is incredibly engaging, in an amazing environment.

Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell in Asteroid City. Picture: Alamy

“At the end of the day we all come back to our hotel and talk about what we worked on that day, we try to do a little bit of prep for the next day's work.

“It’s like a summer camp feeling, it’s like a workshop and it’s exciting, you feel like you’re doing good hard work. And at the end of the day you’re having drinks with people who you hugely admire.”

The story follows both the fictional play Asteroid City, as well as the characters within the play itself.

It focuses primarily on Jason’s Augie Steenbeck who is a war photographer dealing with the death of his wife when he stops in Asteroid City for his son Woodrow’s (Jake Ryan) science convention.

Scarlett plays A-List actress Midge Campbell who explores a romance with Jason, while their children also have a kid-friendly romance.

Ahead of the UK theatrical release of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City on 23rd June, Universal Pictures UK and 180 Studios are thrilled to be bringing an Asteroid City Exhibition to London.

The exhibition is at 180 Studios, 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA from 17th June – 8th July, and tickets can be found here.